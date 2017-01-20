Recycling 101: Getting Closer to Best Recycling Practices in the Valley

There are plenty of financial and environmental reasons to recycle, but some area experts say there are things residents should know in order to encourage them to recycle more efficiently.



Unfortunately, no matter how much residents are engaged in recycling, there is still misinformation and confusion about what can or cannot be recycled. And though many things can be recycled, it depends on whether the city — and the disposal companies that service the city — has the resources to recycle every product, Beagley said.



Contamination is the biggest issue for recyclers. Food waste that is in or on recyclable products, as well as clothing and plastic bags are a few of the things that can also cause contamination, Beagley said.



When it comes to plastics, papers and metals that can be recycled, there are many options and are not as limited as many may think.



Paper: office, note

Brochures, catalogues

Newspaper

Wrapping paper

Cardboard (flattened or cut)

Envelopes

Paper egg cartons

Plastic containers #1-7

Washed out milk, juice, water jugs and bottles

Washed out laundry jugs and bottles

Aluminum cans

Tin cans

Clean aluminum foil

Aluminum disposable pans and plates