Sandy calls for volunteers

Jan 20, 2017 02:46PM, Published by Kelly Cannon, Categories: Local Life, Today

Alta Canyon cleans up during Sandy Pride Day. (Mike Coulam/Sandy City)

By Keyra Kristoffersen | keyra@mycityjournals.com

Each year, hundreds of volunteers are called upon to help keep Sandy a beautiful, productive and safe place to live. Whether you’re interested in conservation, policing neighborhoods, translating in the justice courts or working with children, there are plenty of chances to be a part of the community.

“We love having volunteers! They help improve the community and make our city a better place to live,” said Korban Lee from Sandy City administration.

For those interested in conservation and watershed protection, the Sego Lily Conservation Garden, located at 1472 E. Sego Lily Drive, has need of routine maintenance, along with various other projects. The Bell Canyon watershed area needs volunteers to pick up trash along the trails and reservoir to protect Sandy drinking water. Other projects include painting curbs above inlets with the template “We all live downstream” and/or “No Dumping” with a droplet or fish logo. The paint and supplies are provided by Sandy Public Utilities. Contact Kim Bell at 801-568-6087 for more information and to schedule volunteer opportunities.

The Sandy Amphitheater and Sandy Arts Guild are both in need of volunteers for events and productions, which is great for those interested in part-time projects and community theater. Volunteers are needed for ushering and backstage help, as well. For more information or to volunteer, please call Karla Marsden at 801-568-6068.

The Sandy Club, a Safe Place for Boys and Girls is in need of daily volunteers to spend time one-on-one with children ages 5–18 after school. Homework tutoring help is also needed for one hour Monday through Friday. To get information on how to volunteer, call Linda Martinez Saville at 801-561-4854 or email info@sandyclub.org.

Emergency and disaster preparedness relies on people who are knowledgeable and trained to react quickly within each neighborhood and community. The Community Emergency Response Team and Community Animal Response Teams in Sandy are always needing people to volunteer and to educate community members should an emergency arise. CERT and CART classes are offered Tuesday evenings from 7–9:30 p.m. at the Sandy City Fire Department, Station 31 — 9010 S. 150 E. and are free to Sandy residents. For more information, visit http://sandy.utah.gov/departments/emergency-management/group-meetings/cert or to register for a class, call 801-568-2944. There is a limit of 25 per class.

The Sandy Parks and Recreation Department is in need of volunteers for tree planting, graffiti removal and sports coaches to help maintain the trails, parks and sports programs that make their home in Sandy. Volunteers are needed for trail building and maintenance for the 2017 National Trails Day on June 3, and race events like the Run Elevated Half Marathon need people to help with water stations, route control and finish-line support on Aug. 9. For information on volunteering with the Sandy Parks and Recreation, please call 801-568-2900.

One of the biggest events every year in Sandy is the Sandy Pride Day, which originated in 1984 as an opportunity for local residents and business to beautify their city. In April, the Exchange Club of Sandy will begin handing out thousands of trash bags to citizens to help with projects leading up to the events, which are full of cleanup and beautification programs throughout neighborhoods. A list of projects can be found at http://sandy.utah.gov/departments/community-development/special-events/sandy-pride or by contacting Angela at 801-568-7254 for service coordination.

“Sandy Pride Day is filled with volunteer projects that are mostly completed by different organized groups. Although there are a lot of opportunities for an individual to volunteer during Sandy Pride as well,” said Lee.

Sandy City is in constant need of volunteers to help ensure that it remains the beautiful, high-functioning area that has come to be expected. For information on other opportunities, follow the link to the city volunteer information page at http://sandy.utah.gov/residents/volunteer-opportunities or by calling 211 to inquire about chances to volunteer in Sandy and around Salt Lake County.