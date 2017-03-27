Skip to main content

Chief administrative officer Jorgenson retiring

Mar 27, 2017 04:40PM, Published by Kelly Cannon, Categories: Today, News, Local Life

Byron Jorgenson, center, stands with the Sandy City Council. Jorgenson retired after 30 years as the chief administrative officer. (Kelly Cannon/City Journals)

By Kelly Cannon | kelly@mycityjournals.com
 
After 30 years of serving as the Sandy City chief administrative officer, Bryon Jorgenson retired at the end of February. The Sandy City Council honored Jorgenson during its Feb. 28 meeting.
 
“It’s a hard thing for all of us,” said an emotional Councilman Stephen Smith. “Byron and I went through the Narrows together, both of us injured in one way or another. It was a real bonding experience.”
 
According to a proclamation read by Smith from the council, Jorgenson has served his community and has been an example of a loyal member of the Sandy City Rotary Club. In 1999 Jorgenson was honored by the BYU Marriott School as administrator of the year. In 2007, the International City/County Management Association awarded Jorgenson with the Career Development Award, which “resulted in many communities around the country benefitting from city administrators who were trained and guided by Mr. Jorgenson.”
 
In 2010, he also received a Best in State Award.
 
“He has demonstrated honesty, integrity and led by his example in all of his service to the city, and through his honesty, loyalty and integrity, he has demonstrated a commitment to the concept of customer service on a municipal level,” Smith said, reading from the proclamation.
 
Smith said Jorgenson believed in the concept of having the right person for the right job and helped manage the city with that mentality.
 
“Through his leadership, he has earned loyalty among city employees, as well as a desire on their part to give their best service to its citizens, be it resolved, and the city council members honor and commend Mr. Byron Jorgenson for his service and his example to all city employees and Sandy City residents,” Smith said.

