Alta’s drill team has a great season, focusing on each other and their strength together

This year’s drill team at Alta High School had a motto that guided their performances in practices, events and competitions. The team could be heard screaming all together, “One chance, one dream, one team, family” prior to taking the floor. The motto helps the girls focus on the fact that they are a team and are focusing on improvement.



The team also set a goal for themselves at the beginning of the year. They wanted to focus on getting better and performing better as the weeks and competitions progressed.



This year’s squad is led by many young ladies who serve the team in officer positions. Kristen Larsen is the team’s captain. The dance captains are Kaylee Hixenbaugh-Steenson and Kallie Young. The secretaries are Cora Brendlinger and Gerolynn Hargrove. Abby Heyborne and Melanie McQuinn serve as the team’s historians and Julia Svendsen is this year’s costume chair.



During practice, the officers warm the rest of the team up for the day. Once warm-ups are done, the girls practice their routines, cleaning them up where needed and learning new ones. The focus of learning the routines is to be able to perform them during football and basketball season as well as, most importantly, competition season. Coach Prince does all she can to keep the practices fun and positive.



A lot of the girls participate in school- and church-based clubs and groups. Some girls on the team are a part of Alta’s art club, DECA and FBLA. Larsen and Olivia Bell work with those with special needs through their church. Hixenbaugh-Steenson is a member of the Link Crew, a program set up through Alta High School to help incoming freshman feel more welcome and at home when they arrive. She is also a part of Hope Squad, whose mission it is to build a safe community for struggling teens, targeting specifically suicide prevention. Hargove was invited to participate in a summer program called the National Student Leadership Conference on Medicine and Healthcare. It is a program where students gain hands-on medical experience through Harvard Medical School. Only a small number of students are invited to attend every year.

