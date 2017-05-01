May 01, 2017 02:35PM, Published by Bryan Scott, Categories: Today, Local Life

Third-grader and second place winner, Ziyang Tian looks over artwork from fellow students. (Keyra Kristoffersen/City Journals)

Gallery: Elementary school art show showcases talent [7 Images] Click any image to expand.

By Keyra Kristoffersen | keyrak@mycityjournals.com

Elementary students from across the Salt Lake valley had the opportunity to showcase their art at the 2017 Junior Art Show held at the Shops at South Town March 22-29. Students from first- to sixth-grade were invited to participate.

“It’s just fun to see their creativity and what they come up with. Some of those kids are really talented. The kids love coming and seeing their artwork up on display. They think it’s super cool,” said Molly Morgan, the events coordinator for Sandy City.

The art show began with Sandy’s Canyons School District, but invitations opened up to neighboring private and charter schools as well, much to their excitement. More than 15 elementary schools from Canyons School District participated, as well as five local charter and private schools.

“Everyone in the district is invited and then they decide if they want to participate or not. We get 10 pieces from each classroom and hang them around the Shops at South Town. Last year, we had over 1,000 pieces. It’s a big thing,” said Morgan. “There are some from the arts guild who come and they love judging and going through the kid’s art.”

A huge effort by member of Sandy City and volunteers are put forth for sorting and hanging art, as well as take down and working with the shops and schools. Bulletin boards were placed around the upper story of the Shops at South Town for student’s artwork to be displayed by grade and class for people to view during the week leading up to the award ceremony on the March 24.

“I’m proud to be on the board of a city that so actively supports the arts in their community and that has such selfless volunteers that take time out of their busy schedules to support the arts in their community,” said Joseph Thompson, vice president on the executive board of the Sandy Arts Guild. “It humbles me to be a part of this organization.”

An orchestra comprised of students from Silver Mesa and Crescent Elementary schools, led by teacher June Christiansen, performed during the award ceremony. Then cast members of the Sandy Arts Guild youth theater production of the “The Lion King Jr.” performed a teaser of “I Just Can’t Wait to be King” in preparation for the show running through April.

“It’s so much fun to see all these elementary school-aged children doing such creative works in different mediums,” said Thompson. “I have a hard enough time with a stick figure and pencil. We have kids working with art paper and coloring pencils to wood and aluminum to paints and chalks. Elementary school kids! What talent. A huge shout out goes to the kid’s parents and teachers that support them as well.”

Teacher, parents and students like Ziyang Tian, a third-grader from Quail Hollow Elementary whose art show piece won second place in his grade, were present to cheer on the children and as their art was displayed for passersby. Winners were called up by grade to show off their piece and receive their T-shirt prize.

Melissa McArthur, who had two of her children’s art featured in the art show, her first-grader taking second place and the third-grader’s work featured on the boards, was grateful for the opportunity her children have to be part of the program and learn more about art.

“We are really lucky to have such a good art teacher at American Prep. We are glad that they both love art and they’ve got a good teacher and we hope they continue,” said McArthur. “I like that the city features the opportunity. I think they feel really proud when they’re able to be a part of it and something definitely to continue. It’s a good program.”

Winning art pieces were displayed the Sandy Library for several weeks throughout April before being returned to the students and teachers.

For more information on the elementary school art show and upcoming events of the Sandy Arts Guild, visit their website at http://sandy.utah.gov/departments/community-events/sandy-arts-guild. Auditions for their summer musical “Beauty and the Beast” begin in early May.