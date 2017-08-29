Skip to main content

Altara Elementary teacher honored with Huntsman Award for Excellence in Education

Aug 29, 2017 03:35PM, Published by Jana Klopsch, Categories: Education, Today

Altara Elementary teacher Joani Richardson (left) is all smiles after Karen Huntsman announced to the school that Richardson won the Huntsman Award for Excellence in Education. (Canyons School District)

By Julie Slama | Julie@mycityjournals.com

This summer, Altara first-grade teacher Joani Richardson isn’t planning to revamp her curriculum, but instead, relax while playing with her grandchildren — supposedly. She does have plans to update her QR codes she has in place for first-grade students to scan after solving a problem or during a scavenger hunt, and “relaxing” also may mean only racing half-marathons instead of the numerous marathons she’s known to run.

The 42-year veteran teacher, who at 65 says, “I don’t sit still,” was frustrated shortly before the end of the school year when her principal Nicole Svee-Magann said there would be a mandatory surprise assembly.

“I was upset because I had a lot to do,” Richardson recalled. “I had someone come especially to help with a project so I felt really bad that we had to be interrupted for an assembly.”

Richardson said she knew it was something special with she saw Canyons School District Superintendent Jim Briscoe, the school PTA and special guests at the assembly.

“When they said they were there to announce the winner of the Huntsman Award (for Excellence in Education), my mouth just dropped when it included my name in the same sentence,” she said. “I wished my family and husband would have been there — and then, I saw them. I didn’t even see them when I walked in.”

Richardson was one of 11 Utah educators selected for the honor, which came with a crystal obelisk and a $10,000 cash prize. They were picked by a panel of prominent citizens and educators after a nomination process. 

Svee-Magann said she had to add the word “mandatory” to the assembly to make sure Richardson would come and not continue to organize her classroom for her students.

“She’s so amazing that she is determined to give every minute to those students,” she said. “She is willing to help others with methods she knows work and at the same time, be willing to learn and take on new technology and changes. She builds upon a solid foundation for her students by being innovative and creative.”

Philanthropist and award presenter Karen Huntsman agreed, telling the students and guests, “She teaches for the love of teaching.”

Richardson, who said she’s taught more than 1,000 first-graders, was nominated by Altara’s School Community Council.

“We started gathering former students, parents, colleagues and everyone’s input in January and then had the task of taking about a dozen pages of glowing recommendations and editing it to two pages,” said Chair Jody Hadfield, whose husband, Aaron, received the award last year as a volunteer.

Again and again, the nominations mentioned her enthusiasm, organization and desire to help students read.

“She’s very organized and is like the Energizer Bunny — she just keeps going. She gets every first-grader to read, even if it’s a hard, uphill task. There’s no alternative for her,” she said.

Former student, now Alta High 2017 graduate Jordyn Wainwright, remembers Richardson’s literacy influence on her.

“We celebrated Dr. Seuss’ and Clifford’s birthdays, went to the library a lot and created our own stories and illustrated them in hard-bound books,” she said. “She always encouraged us to read and I remember she was super energetic. She jumped rope with us.”

First-grader Sarah Christiansen said she likes the activities they’ve done this school year.

“We’ve painted rocks in our room and went to see the red-wing blackbirds at the wetlands,” she said. “We read ‘We’re Going on a Hike,’ then had a teddy bear picnic in a secret place. We had an Easter egg hunt by solving math problems. She’s helped me with my papers and helps me with my reading. She has me underline questions, and then I write my answers.”

Her mother, Wendy, said that she is grateful for the attention Richardson has given her daughter.

“Sarah has really struggled as a reader and Joani has taken a lot of time to help her get it down and make it click,” she said. “At the beginning of the year, Sarah didn’t even hit kindergarten benchmark and now she’s mostly at it this year. Joani’s not only given her a love of books, but the attitude that she can do anything by reading.”

Richardson said she’s had some students give her a challenge through the years.

“I don’t give up on a child. I’ve had some students in different circumstances, but I have never thought not to teach a child to read. Reading is the key to life and to more successes in life,” she said. 

But she makes sure students love reading.

“My favorite book is ‘Harry the Dirty Dog.’ It reminds me that first-graders don’t always like to take baths and they think it’s pretty funny too,” she said.

Even after the school year ends, Richardson is encouraging students to read as she signed them all up for the Salt Lake County reading program.

“I used to ride my bike every single day to the library in the summer to see how many books I could read. I only missed one day when I was sick. I thought I’d win reading the most books, but I ended up losing because I missed that one day. I was motivated to read and I want that for my students,” she said.

Former principal Scott Jameson said it’s not just the struggling readers, but it’s all students Richardson helps.

“She knows how to challenge the advanced learners and is extremely dedicated to make sure each of her students learn and will be successful,” he said. “She makes sure all her students are engaged and actively learning and having fun while doing so.” 

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/11/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/11/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/11/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/13/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/13/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/14/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/14/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • R.C.I.A.

    09/14/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    09/14/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/15/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/15/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/15/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Running 2 Rebuild Lives 4 Refugees

    09/15/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    AMAR Utah is hosting its annual "Running 2 Rebuild Lives 4 Refugees: Eat. Shop. Run" event. Ther...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/11/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/11/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/11/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/12/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/12/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/13/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/13/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/14/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/14/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • R.C.I.A.

    09/14/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    09/14/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/15/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/15/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/15/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Running 2 Rebuild Lives 4 Refugees

    09/15/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    AMAR Utah is hosting its annual "Running 2 Rebuild Lives 4 Refugees: Eat. Shop. Run" event. Ther...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/16/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Christmas in September 5k, 1k and silent auction

    09/16/2017
    07:00AM — 12:00PM

    5k starting at Draper City Park that follows the Porter Rockwell trail, kids 1k around the park; ...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/16/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Free Mia Love Honoring Our Heroes 5K Fun Run

    09/16/2017
    08:00AM — 12:00PM

    Come out and enjoy a 5K fun run with Congresswoman Mia Love while honoring those who have served ...

  • 3rd Annual ALS / Blues Barbershop Car Show

    09/16/2017
    10:00AM — 03:00PM

    Saturday, September 16th, locally owned Blues Barbershop will host the 3rd Annual Holladay Car ...

  • FREE Women's Self Defense Class

    09/16/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Free Self Defense for women! The third Saturday of every month! We have tons of fun and learn a l...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/17/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/17/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    09/17/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/18/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/18/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/18/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/19/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/19/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • NAMI Utah SLC Rally Night

    09/19/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Zupas & NAMI Utah SLC Affiliate invite you too a fundraising night! Come too Zupas (75 East 12300...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/20/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/20/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/20/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/21/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/21/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • R.C.I.A.

    09/21/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    09/21/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/22/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/22/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/22/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/22/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/22/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/22/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/22/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/22/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/23/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/23/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/23/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/23/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/23/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/23/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/23/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Oktoberfest

    09/23/2017
    03:00PM — 09:00PM

    September 23, 2017 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Sandy, Utah's very own, Grace Lutheran School i...

  • Community Square Dance

    09/23/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Join us for a Community Square Dance Party with the Rocketeers! We're a Square Dance Club that's ...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/24/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/24/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    09/24/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/24/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/24/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/24/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/24/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/24/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/25/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/25/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/25/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/26/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/26/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/27/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/27/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/27/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/28/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/28/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • R.C.I.A.

    09/28/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    09/28/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/29/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/29/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/29/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/30/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Community Square Dance

    09/30/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Join us for a Community Square Dance Party with the Rocketeers! We're a Square Dance Club that's ...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/01/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    10/01/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/02/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/02/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Add Your Event View More

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Sandy Journal