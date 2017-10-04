Skip to main content

Rescue rovers is what women want

Oct 04, 2017 10:57AM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

Aspen Plurbaugh with Wanton, the four-and-half-month-old Chihuahua looking for a forever home. (Keyra Kristoffersen/City Journals)

Amid the vendor booths touting the latest hair care, makeup and clothing lines, the What a Woman Wants convention at the South Towne Expo Center also offered some special guests in the form of four-legged fur babies. 

“It’s very fun, and the more dogs you get, the more different colors you get to see of them and it’s really different to have their different personalities. Some can be really feisty and others can be really sweet,” said Aspen Purbaugh about Rescue Rovers, a Utah-based foster and adoption organization that works with shelters in and around Utah to help find the best homes for displaced and abandoned dogs. 

The nonprofit started in 2013 as a dog transport group for high-kill shelters and other organizations before branching into adoption. With no permanent facility, Rescue Rovers operates entirely through the help of over 200 dedicated volunteers who take in dogs from shelters to help them acclimate to family life and learn basic obedience until they can be found a forever home. At any given time, between 100–150 dogs are in being taken care of by the team of caring fosters. 

“In the last five years, we’ve adopted out almost 7,000 dogs,” said Vicki Cioni, whose daughter formed the group with friends. “So many of the shelters here in Utah are going no-kill and we helped with that. We had volunteers who attended meeting and really pressed it to make Salt Lake no-kill shelters.”

Not only are the dogs vetted through serious testing like medical holds, vaccinations, check-ups, spay, neutering and microchipping, but potential foster and adoptive parents are also screened through an application process and meet-and-greets. Trainers will also work with behavior problems before the dogs are made available for adoption. 

“Most of our dogs are really people friendly and it’s almost like they know you’ve saved their lives,” said Cioni. 

Purbaugh and her mom, Wanda Brown, have had their four-and-half-month-old Chihuahua puppy, Wanton, for around two months and were at the event to try to find Wanton the perfect home. Brown had been fostering for different groups around Salt Lake for years when she first heard of Rescue Rovers four years ago, and found them to be organized and good with their dogs and foster parents. She started taking in puppies shortly after. 

“I mainly take pit bull puppies because they get a bad rap and I like to give them their basic obedience before they go out to their home so people can see just how good they are,” said Brown. “Aspen loves puppies and I’m trying to teach her to be a responsible pet owner.”

Purbaugh said her favorite type of dog is a pug because of their smooshy faces and loves getting to interact with so many types of dogs.

“My favorite part about fostering is that you get to snuggle with dogs,” said Purbaugh.

This week, Rescue Rovers worked in conjunction with Best Friends Animal Shelter and CAWS (community animal wefare society) to take in dogs saved from the shelters in Houston to make space for displaced pets in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Rescue Rovers was able to take 12 of the dogs brought up from Texas, with 50–60 of their volunteers ready to step up and take them. Several Salt Lake shelters were also able to open up kennels to help get the dogs into families. 

Rescue Rovers holds several adoption events a month, including special events from Northern Utah to Cedar City such as Traverse Mountain Outlets, Cabela’s and the opening of the new pet-friendly outdoor patio at California Pizza Kitchen at Fashion Place Mall. 

For information about fostering or adopting a dog or to donate to Rescue Rovers, visit http://rescuerovers.rescuegroups.org/ 

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/05/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/05/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/05/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/06/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Art for the Arts

    10/06/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Support Granite School District art programs AND save up to 50% off framed, limited edition art. ...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/07/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Boo Fest

    10/07/2017
    09:00AM — 11:30AM

    Element Dance Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser - Come enjoy a yummy breakfast with lots of entertainm...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    10/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Harvest Festival

    10/07/2017
    11:00AM — 02:00PM

    The Draper Crossing and Draper Peaks Shopping Centers are hosting a free Harvest Festival in the ...

  • Community Square Dance

    10/07/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Join us for a Community Square Dance Party with the Rocketeers! We're a Square Dance Club that's ...

