Skip to main content

Alta High graduate receives Canyons Foundation scholarship

Oct 04, 2017 11:00AM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

Alta High graduate Vinnie Vala’au thanks the Canyons Education Foundation scholarship committee for the 2,500 Rising Star Scholarship. (Canyons School District)

Gallery: Scholarship [1 Image] Click any image to expand.

This fall, as Alta High School graduate Vinnie Vala’au may be attending a counseling class at Southern Utah University, he will be thankful for all the support he received from Alta High faculty and staff as well as the Canyons Education Foundation. 

Vinnie received a $2,500 Rising Star Scholarship from the foundation.

“I was called down to the counseling office and I thought I was in trouble. I saw balloons and a camera behind me. I saw my counselor crying. Then, they told me I received the Rising Star Scholarship and it hit me I had money for college,” he said. “It’s very cool to get the scholarship — any support I receive is so helpful with my next level of education.”

This scholarship, along with six $1,000 Bright Star Scholarships, was awarded based on applicants’ abilities to overcome difficulties in their life, said Foundation Officer Laura Barlow.

“We awarded the scholarships to students who we see a difference in their life, whether it’s improving their grades, or overcoming a trial in their lives,” Barlow said. “Many students have a need and through the scholarship, we hope we’re able to help them succeed in their future.”

This is the second year Canyons Education Foundation has awarded scholarships.

Vala’au had to find his way to a bright future — twice.

Vala’au and his younger brother and sister moved from their homeland, Samoa, to live in America to get a better education and more stable home with his aunt and uncle, said his counselor, Kelsie Court.

“He had to adjust to a whole new living situation, country, school,” she said. “It was cultural shock for sure. Vinnie had to adapt to a more strict setting, but he jumped in with two feet and found his way. He ended up doing well in honors and AP classes that first year.”

Vala’au played football for the Hawks and liked the camaraderie with his teammates. He even took a part-time job to help with costs for him and his siblings to live in Utah and save for college, Court said.

However, the start of his senior year, a knee injury that led to surgery sidelined him for the season and his football career.

“It was rough for him. He really took a tailspin. He started missing classes. The teachers reached out to him offering to help or have him come by after school to use computers to finish homework. We ended up having a heart-to-heart conversation about what he wanted and how he needed to get there. He had to realize his identity as a football player was over and had to balance his schoolwork with his family and reshape his expectations so he would graduate,” she said. 

That was a turning point. Vala’au crawled back, listened to his counselor, took the help of teachers and transformed.

“I focused on one class at a time. I went to each teacher. I stayed after school. I wanted to honor my family and gain their respect for doing my best. I didn’t want to take this chance at education for granted. I want to learn,” he said.

Vala’au became more aware of others who may have been feeling left out or needed some support.

“He always has a smile or is looking out for other people. He listens. If he sees someone by himself, he will go sit, listen, offer to hang out, make the person laugh. He goes out of his way to be empathetic and makes a connection. He has a maturity about him that is unusual for students this age,” Court said.

Vala’au also supported his teammates by wearing his old uniform jersey to games, leading students to cheer for the team, she added.

“He loves learning, making a difference in people’s lives and he doesn’t expect anything back — ever,” Court said. “He’s changed my life forever, whether he realizes it or not.”

 Other Bright Star winners recognized were Jennifer Pomeroy, from Alta High; Cassandra Hatcher, from Brighton High; Hailee Thorn, from Corner Canyon High; Danielle Coccimiglio, from Hillcrest High; and Ismael Zarate-Guillen, from Jordan High. 

Education, Today

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/05/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/05/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/05/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/06/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Art for the Arts

    10/06/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Support Granite School District art programs AND save up to 50% off framed, limited edition art. ...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/07/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Boo Fest

    10/07/2017
    09:00AM — 11:30AM

    Element Dance Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser - Come enjoy a yummy breakfast with lots of entertainm...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    10/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Harvest Festival

    10/07/2017
    11:00AM — 02:00PM

    The Draper Crossing and Draper Peaks Shopping Centers are hosting a free Harvest Festival in the ...

  • Community Square Dance

    10/07/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Join us for a Community Square Dance Party with the Rocketeers! We're a Square Dance Club that's ...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/04/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • Attend the YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast

    10/04/2017
    07:30AM — 09:00AM

    You are invited to our Annual YMCA Camp Awards Breakfast at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake C...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/04/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/05/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/05/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/05/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/06/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Art for the Arts

    10/06/2017
    05:00PM — 08:00PM

    Support Granite School District art programs AND save up to 50% off framed, limited edition art. ...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/07/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Boo Fest

    10/07/2017
    09:00AM — 11:30AM

    Element Dance Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser - Come enjoy a yummy breakfast with lots of entertainm...

  • Free Anti-Bullying Class

    10/07/2017
    10:00AM — 11:00AM

    Gracie Barra Sandy hosts a free self defense class once a month on the first Saturday of every mo...

  • Harvest Festival

    10/07/2017
    11:00AM — 02:00PM

    The Draper Crossing and Draper Peaks Shopping Centers are hosting a free Harvest Festival in the ...

  • Community Square Dance

    10/07/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Join us for a Community Square Dance Party with the Rocketeers! We're a Square Dance Club that's ...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/08/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    10/08/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/09/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/09/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Draper City Meet the Candidates 2017

    10/09/2017
    06:30PM — 09:00PM

    The City Journals will be hosting a meet the candidates night at the Rock Church in Draper.

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/10/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • West Jordan Wrestling Service Auction

    10/10/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    The West Jordan Wrestling team will be auctioning services and baked good to help support their w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/11/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/11/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/12/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/12/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/12/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/13/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Freaky Friday's

    10/13/2017
    08:30AM — 09:15AM

    Zombies sing and dance to top Halloween Hits in this THRILLING Halloween show for the entire fami...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Freaky Friday's

    10/13/2017
    07:00PM — 07:45PM

    Clayton Productions Freaky Friday’s ALL HALLOWEEN SHOW is BACK ! With a new extended show, large...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/14/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/15/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    10/15/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/16/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/16/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/17/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/18/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/18/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/19/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    10/19/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    10/19/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/20/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Freaky Friday's

    10/20/2017
    08:30AM — 09:15AM

    Zombies sing and dance to top Halloween Hits in this THRILLING Halloween show for the entire fami...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/20/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Free Estate Planning for Senior Citizens

    10/20/2017
    10:00AM — 12:00PM

    The Utah State Bar's “Serving our Seniors" program seeks to empower senior citizens to take steps...

  • Freaky Friday's

    10/20/2017
    07:00PM — 07:45PM

    Clayton Productions Freaky Friday’s ALL HALLOWEEN SHOW is BACK ! With a new extended show, large...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/21/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FREE Women's Self Defense Class

    10/21/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Free Self Defense for women! The third Saturday of every month! We have tons of fun and learn a l...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/22/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    10/22/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/23/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/23/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/24/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/25/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/25/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Add Your Event View More

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Sandy Journal