Skip to main content

Sandy teacher, principal recipients of school district awards

Nov 02, 2017 04:55PM ● Published by Julie Slama

Union teacher Drew Fosse recently received a Canyons School District Apex award. (Julie Slama/City Journals)

Gallery: Teach [1 Image] Click any image to expand.

Union Middle School teacher Drew Fosse motivates his students to be engaged, participate and make connections in class by having fun rewards they can earn.

“When students are having fun, they’re wanting to learn more,” he said. “Kids are trying everything, working together and realizing they can take their learning to a higher level.” 

That was one of the reasons he was not only nominated for Canyons School District’s teacher of the year, but he received the award. 

“It’s my second year teaching in Canyons so it came as a huge surprise,” he said last spring. “When I was named Union teacher of the year, I was shocked. It was overwhelming when I was told I was being considered a semifinalist. They came in with a camera and observed me teaching. I couldn’t image anything more.”

In September, Fosse was honored as Canyons’ Apex award winner along with 12 other individuals and community partners who were recognized at the school district’s eighth annual Apex Awards Banquet.

Winners for the Crystal Award, which is the highest honor given by Canyons’ administration and board of education, were nominated by the public.

“We host this event every year to pay tribute to those in our community who have stood should-to-shoulder with us as we have worked to deliver a world-class education,” said Board President Sherril Taylor. “Whether your jobs are in a classroom or at the state capitol, you have taken to heart the sentiments that it takes a village to raise a child, that many hands make light work, that teamwork, as so eloquently stated by Andrew Carnegie, ‘is the fuel that allows common people to attain uncommon results.’”

Sandy is also home of the Apex award winner for school administrator of the year, Alta View Elementary’s principal, Karen Medlin. She, like her fellow recipients, will have her photo and details of her award hung in the district’s boardroom for the next year.

“I was very honored,” she said. “I had no idea until I got a phone call telling me about the award. It’s very humbling.”

Medlin oversaw Alta View Elementary’s new building progress from conversations in a boardroom to reducing playground facilities and dealing with bulldozers, while keeping the former school and, now, overseeing students at the new school building.

“There’s the saying that it takes a village to support a child. For me, as a principal, I surround myself with the wonderful support of a community, students, faculty and staff to make things happen,” she said.

In addition to serving as principal and overseeing the building of a new school, Medlin also is a member of the district’s implementation advisory committee, a group that identifies new initiatives for students.

“We look at what is current and what evidence can improve what we’re doing. We look at ideas and find the most successful way to implement them. We want to involve everyone, present ideas, get feedback before we try to implement anything. We want to help all our students be successful,” she said.

Medlin started as an assistant in the classroom, helping with reading and flash cards.

“I learned I loved it so much that it was what I wanted to do,” she said.

After earning her teaching certificate and teaching for a number of years, she said she knew she had to earn her administrative certificate.

“I had a vision I wanted to share,” she said. “I love what I do, touching the future and seeing the growth of so many of these amazing kids.”

Several other employees who serve in Sandy and for the entire district were honored, including External Affairs Director Charlie Evans, Nutrition Services Director Sebasthian Varas, Student Support Services Instructional Specialist Susan Henrie, Peruvian Park Behavioral Assistant Erica Haugen and Bell View School Administrative Assistant Jennifer Bagley. 

Education, Today

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/04/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    12/04/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/06/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    12/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/07/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    12/07/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    12/07/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/03/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    12/03/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/04/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    12/04/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/05/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Bahama Buck's Free SNO day

    12/05/2017
    12:00PM — 10:00PM

    Free 12 oz SNO for Free!! *add-ons are extra

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/06/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    12/06/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/07/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    12/07/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    12/07/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/08/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    12/08/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Draper Philharmonic & Choral Society King of Kings Concert

    12/08/2017
    07:30PM — 09:00PM

    Come see the esteemed Draper Philharmonic & Choral Society's King of King's Concert -- a spectacu...

  • Carols of Joy

    12/08/2017
    07:30PM — 07:30PM

    Enjoy Christmas and Messiah favorites with the Utah Philharmonic Orchestra and the Oratorio Socie...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/09/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Draper Philharmonic & Choral Society King of Kings Concert

    12/09/2017
    02:00PM — 03:30PM

    Come see the esteemed Draper Philharmonic & Choral Society's King of King's Concert -- a spectacu...

  • Draper Philharmonic & Choral Society King of Kings Concert

    12/09/2017
    07:30PM — 09:00PM

    Come see the esteemed Draper Philharmonic & Choral Society's King of King's Concert -- a spectacu...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/10/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    12/10/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/11/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    12/11/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/12/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/13/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    12/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ho Ho Hole in One Mini Golf

    12/13/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    December 13 from 5-9 pm. 7$ admission for mini golf, there will be food, prizes, raffles and tons...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/14/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    12/14/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    12/14/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/15/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    12/15/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/16/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FREE Women's Self Defense Class

    12/16/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Free Self Defense for women! The third Saturday of every month! We have tons of fun and learn a l...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/17/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    12/17/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/18/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    12/18/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/19/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/20/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    12/20/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/21/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • R.C.I.A.

    12/21/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    12/21/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/22/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    12/22/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/23/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    12/24/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    12/24/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

Add Your Event View More

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Sandy Journal