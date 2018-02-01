Forged by his competitive family, Hill now leads the charge at Dixie State

Feb 01, 2018 08:00AM ● Published by Ron Bevan

Trevor Hill is in his fourth year as a member of the Dixie State men's basketball team. Hill, a resident of Sandy, played for Alta High School prior to his collegiate career. (Photo by Stan Plewe/Dixie State Athletics)

The competition level in the Hill household was pretty much off the charts. As a child, Trevor Hill not only had his younger brother, Ty, to play games with, but also his father Curtis. None of the trio ever gave an inch.

“We would always try to win at whatever we were doing,” Trevor said.

His competitiveness as a child has turned him into the leading scorer for the Dixie State men’s basketball team, a team ranked at the top of the Pacific West Conference.

Trevor averaged 14.4 points per game last season to lead the Trailblazers in scoring, 16th overall in the conference. That average has jumped to 17.1 points per game this season as Trevor has led Dixie to an 8-2 conference record. Trevor entered this season ranked in the top 10 of all-time players at Dixie in 13 separate statistical categories. He already holds the team’s career record for free throws made (324) and attempts (513). He came into the season ranked sixth in overall career scoring, and is already the number two career scorer at Dixie with 1,276.

It was natural that Trevor would pick up either basketball or football as a sport. His father played both in high school at Jordan. Curtis led the Beetdiggers to a state basketball championship in 1984. He was also on the football team that missed a championship by one game.

Curtis continued in athletics after high school and coached local super league basketball teams until he became part of the Alta High School coaching staff, a position he has held for the past 12 seasons.

“I have been in or around a gym since I was very little,” Trevor said. “My dad made sure we were always improving our game. My dad, as a coach, always pushed me to become better.”

And around the house, the competition between dad and his two sons remained fierce. Sometimes his mother, Nicole, had to step in and separate them.

“We would all talk a little smack to each other and things would get intense,” Trevor said. “My mom was more of the referee around the house, making sure we kept our heads on straight.”

Trevor claims to have never remembered a time he lost a basketball game to his dad.

“He hasn’t beaten me in a one-on-one game in a long time,” he said. “Sometimes he will get lucky and beat me in a game of HORSE.”

Football was Trevor’s first love in athletics. He was a gifted player who excelled in the junior leagues. He even played for Alta, becoming a two-sport letterman.

“I always thought I would play football in college,” Trevor said. “It was my junior year that I felt like I was excelling in basketball over football.”

Trevor chose Dixie as his collegiate preference over other, and in some cases, bigger, schools that showed interest. His choice was partially made on his rapport with the coaches, but also personal comfort.

“I had a good bond with the players and the coaches that I met on trips to see the school,” Trevor said. “I hate to lose, so coming down here seemed a natural fit for me. I also hate the winter, so this was a natural choice.”

As he closes out his collegiate career, Trevor is already looking to the future. He is getting a degree in business management, but hopes to put that career off for a few more years. Trevor has had some teams express interest in him going oversees to play professionally. He hopes to land on a team and continue to play.