Gallery: Oakwood Homes Introduces OakwoodLife Coming to Daybreak Resort-style living for today’s Active Adult Buyer [3 Images] Click any image to expand.

Salt Lake City, April 16, 2018 – OakwoodLife is bringing to life a new development—and a new lifestyle concept—for those 55+. Located in the award-winning community of Daybreak, the new OakwoodLife neighborhood will include more than 450 homes with low-maintenance, main-level living and beautifully landscaped grounds; access to Daybreak Lake, its trails, shops and restaurants; plus, most importantly, built-in connections to an ongoing active lifestyle.

“This is a ‘community within a community’ for those who want to scale down but not slow down,” said Jennifer Cooper, VP of Marketing for Oakwood Homes. “Reflecting a resort-style feel, homeowners can enjoy staying fit, being healthy, learning new skills and even volunteering, while living in a beautiful low-maintenance home, making new friendships and taking advantage of their next ‘best’ chapter in life.”

Known as SpringHouse Village at Daybreak, this is the inaugural 55+ active adult community for OakwoodLife, with two additional developments planned later this year in Colorado. OakwoodLife is a division of Oakwood Homes, an award-winning private homebuilder in business for more than 26 years.

Sales for SpringHouse Village begin in June but prospective homeowners can receive advance information about floorplans, homesites and pricing, as well as invitations to events and promotions by signing up on OakwoodLife’s VIP Interest List. To do so, visit www.MyOakwoodLife.com.

The first VIP events for prospective homeowners are in early May so people are encouraged to sign up soon.

The central lifeblood of SpringHouse Village will be The Spring House, an amenity-rich center complete with its own Lifestyle Director, who will curate a variety of activities and classes for residents, including fitness, nutrition, finances, travel, volunteerism, DIY experiences and more. Once complete, the 10,000-square-foot Spring House will offer a state-of-the-art fitness center, movement studio, pickle ball and bocce ball courts, an outdoor pool and spa, entertaining spaces indoors and out, a fire pit and more.

OakwoodLife homes are thoughtfully designed for open-concept living with spacious kitchens, large welcoming windows, main level master suites, indoor and outdoor entertaining areas, and “flex” spaces that can become guest rooms, a home office, a media room, or whatever fits a homeowner’s lifestyle. Floorplans range from 1,200 to 3,500 total square feet and all homes include energy-efficient features and smart-home technology. Landscaping and grounds maintenance is handled by an HOA.

“This new resort-style community is a game changer,” noted Cooper. “With affordable low-maintenance homes, a central location along the Wasatch Front to still gather with loved ones, and planned activities and socializing, residents can choose to do as much or as little as they want. It is peace-of-mind, freedom-filled living at its best.”

Studies suggest that the 55+ population struggles with three key concerns: the fear of outliving their finances, struggling with poor health and being isolated. OakwoodLife strives to ease each of these issues through its carefully designed homes and community amenities. SpringHouse Village offers an entirely new rendition of the affordable, carefree, active, lock-and-leave lifestyle many homeowners seek.

For more information, and to be included on the VIP Interest list, visit www.MyOakwoodLife.com.