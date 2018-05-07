Dates set for local high school commencement exercises

May 07, 2018 12:19PM ● Published by Julie Slama

Local students will graduate from high school this spring. (Pixabay)

Alta

About 420 seniors are scheduled to graduate at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 5 at the Huntsman Center at the University of Utah. There is wheelchair parking and ADA accommodations. There is no limit for commencement tickets.

The theme is “Ad Astra Per Aspera,” or “Through Difficulties to the Stars.” The scheduled board speaker is Canyons Board of Education President Sherrill Taylor and cabinet speaker is Canyons School District Superintendent Jim Briscoe. Speakers and musical numbers will be selected by early May.

Preceding the commencement, Principal Brian McGill will hold an invitation-only awards banquet and program. Alta Parent-Teacher-Student Association will hold its post-graduation party, which is not a school-sponsored activity, on June 5 at Pepperwood Park.

APA

About 25 seniors will march in the campus’ third commencement exercises at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 2 at the Draper 3 campus. Tickets are required and if space allows, additional guests will be allowed for the ceremony. The first floor of the school is ADA accessible.

Speakers will include Principal Daniel Baker and Executive Director Carolyn Sharette. Student speakers were to be determined by early May. Joining them on stage will be Vice Principal Carole Hollinger.

The program will include musical numbers performed by the school concert choir.

A reception will follow the graduation ceremony at the same location. A post-graduation party, not under the school’s domain, is being organized by the parents.

Bingham

Graduation for the Miners will be at 3 p.m., Thursday, May 31 at the Huntsman Center on the University of Utah campus. There is wheelchair parking and ADA accommodations. No tickets are required.

Among the invited guests on stage will be Principal Christen Richards-Khong, Jordan School District officials and Jordan Board of Education member Marilyn Richards.

Anticipated to perform are the school’s orchestra and Madrigals. Majors for Minors, Utah Scholars program and other honors will be recognized.

The theme for the school year is “Ignite.” There are 773 seniors.

Preceding the commencement will be a senior awards assembly on Thursday, May 24 at the school. A post-graduating party is being planned by the PTSA.

Brighton

At 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 5, 450 Bengals will turn their tassels as they graduate at the Maverik Center. There is wheelchair parking and ADA accommodations.

The theme is “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” a quote attributed to activist and leader of India’s independence movement Mahatma Ghandi. The Canyons Board speaker is Nancy Tingey and the cabinet speaker is Assistant Superintendent Robert Dowdle.

Canyons Transitional Academy

About 8 students will graduate at noon, Wednesday, June 6 in the Professional Development Center at the Canyons Administrative Building—East, 9361 South 300 East, Sandy. The speakers are Canyons Board member Amber Shill and Assistant Superintendent Kathryn McCarrie.

Corner Canyon

Graduation is scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 5 at the Huntsman Center at the University of Utah. No tickets are required. There is wheelchair parking and ADA accommodations and details will be sent to homes of the 496 graduating seniors.

The theme is new beginnings: “A time when you believe everything is finished, that will be the beginning.” Speaking will be Canyons Board member Chad Iverson, cabinet speaker Superintendent Jim Briscoe and Principal Darrell Jensen. Joining them on stage will be Board President Sherril Taylor and distinguished guest Draper Mayor Troy Walker.

Student speaker tryouts and musical number auditions were scheduled for late April.

The program will include performances by the school jazz band, under the direction of Randal Clark, and concert choir and Chamber Singers, under the direction by Melissa Thorne.

There will be a senior awards night on Wednesday, May 23.

The PTSA-coordinated graduation night party will be held at the school on June 5. The doors will open at 9 p.m., with most attractions starting at 10 p.m. Activities include virtual reality, bungee run, henna tattoos, pedestal jousting, video gaming, sumo suit wrestling, laser tag, bubble balls, DJ and dancing, student musical artists and Battle of the Bands performances, karaoke and more. Tickets will be sold at the school during lunch periods on various days throughout the month of May and online at https://cchsptsa.weebly.com.

Cottonwood

At 1 p.m., Friday, May 25, about 400 Colts will graduate in their high school auditorium. Tickets are required. There is a limit of seven tickets per senior and if additional tickets become available, they will be available once released on a first come, first-served basis. ADA assistance is available, but those needing help are asked to contact administration prior to commencement to make certain everything is set up for them.

The commencement speakers will include the valedictorian, salutatorian, three students and Granite School District Superintendent Martin Bates. Also in attendance will be Granite Board of Education members Connie Anderson and Connie Burgess.

The school’s band, orchestra and Madrigals will be performing. A reception will be held immediately following the graduation in the commons.

There is a safe Grad Night Party sponsored by parents scheduled for 10 p.m.–3 a.m. at the school. Tickets are $20.

Diamond Ridge

About 40 graduates are expected to graduate at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 6 at Mt. Jordan Middle School. The speakers include Canyons Board member Clareen Arnold and Superintendent Jim Briscoe. Joining them will be Board member Steve Wrigley and Assistant Superintendent Kathryn McCarrie.

Entrada

About 100 students are expected to graduate at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 26 at Jordan High School.

Speakers include Canyons Board member Clareen Arnold and Assistant Superintendent Kathryn McCarrie.

Hillcrest

About 480 Huskies will walk through commencement exercises at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 5 at the Maverik Center. There is wheelchair parking and ADA accommodations.

The theme is “Live as if you were to die tomorrow; learn as if you were to live forever.”

The Canyons Board speaker is Mont Millerberg with member Steve Wrigley in attendance. Assistant Superintendent Kathryn McCarrie also is scheduled to speak. Music will be provided by the school wind symphony.

Jordan

About 480 seniors are expected to graduate at 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 5 at the Maverik Center. There are no tickets required for guests to attend. There is wheelchair parking and ADA accommodations, including a lower entrance for guests needing wheelchair assistance.

The theme is a quote from American philosopher and writer Ralph Waldo Emerson: “Do not follow where the path may lead. Go, instead, where there is no path and leave a trail.”

Graduates are asked to arrive one hour prior to processional and encouraged to not bring noisemakers or confetti. Guests are not allowed on the main floor and are asked to be respectful and not bring posters or balloons. Family photos may be taken outside the arena following the ceremony.

Jordan Valley

Eleven students are expected to graduate at 11 a.m., Friday, June 1 at the school. A reception will follow. Tickets are not required and there are ADA accommodations.

This year’s speaker is Canyons Board member Mont Millerberg. Joining him with presenting diplomas are fellow Board member Steve Wrigley and Assistant Superintendent Kathryn McCarrie.

JDCHS

An anticipated 178 seniors will march in Juan Diego Catholic High’s commencement, which will be 10 a.m., Saturday, May 26 at the school. Tickets are required. Seniors will receive four tickets for guests for the auditorium seating and overflow tickets for the gymnasium will be available in the main office. There is wheelchair parking and ADA accommodations.

Four top awards — Saint Thomas Aquinas Award, to the boy with an excellent academic record;

Saint Teresa of Avila Award, to the girl with an excellent academic record; Saint Sebastian Award, to an exemplary Christian athlete; and the Saint Cecilia Award, to an exemplary Christian performing or visual artist — will be presented to graduates at the ceremony.

Beforehand, there will be a senior farewell mass and presentation of honors at 10 a.m., Friday, May 18 in the school auditorium and a baccalaureate mass at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 22 at the Cathedral of the Madeleine.

A post-graduation party that will be held from 9 p.m., Saturday, May 26 until 2 a.m., Sunday, May 27 at the school is being planned.

South Park

“Providing Hope Through Education” will be the theme of the South Park commencement exercises at 8 a.m., Thursday, May 31 at the Utah State Prison. The speakers are Canyons Board member Clareen Arnold and Assistant Superintendent Robert Dowdle. Joining them will be board member Amber Shill and Assistant Superintendent Kathryn McCarrie.



Waterford

Sixty-two seniors will walk through commencement exercises at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 31 at Abravanel Hall.

They will be welcomed by Chairman of the Board Ronald P. Mika. During the ceremony, cum laude students will be honored, department prizes announced and individual remarks made about each graduate. The student giving the senior address has not yet been selected.

Musical selections from a strings and choral number will be performed as well as the tradition for lower school students to sing “Blessing” by Katie Moran-Bart.

A reception for graduates and their families will follow at the school.