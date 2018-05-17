Alta soccer advances in state playoffs with 2-0 victory over Wasatch

The Alta High School boys soccer team defeated Wasatch High Wasps in the first round of the state playoffs behind two goals from Ethan Bell.

Both of Bell’s goals were the result of some picture-perfect crosses which Bell was able to connect with on two equally beautiful headers that buried the ball in the back of the net before the Wasatch keeper even had time to react.

Both goals came in the first half.

Ethan Bell controls the ball against Wasatch defenders.

Following the game, Bell said that although it feels good to score a goal, it’s not the most important thing.

“The biggest thing is just getting the win as a team,” he said.

Just as critical to Alta’s victory was the effort of the Hawks defense. Coming into this match, the Wasatch offense had scored 14 combined goals in its previous three matches. But Alta was able to hold Wasatch scoreless, despite the fact that the Wasps had more shots on goal.

“Our defense has been solid all year with just staying connected and having communication. They just buckle down and get the job done,” said Bell.

A Wasatch player surveys the Alta defense before a free kick.

“We played a hard game. We just tried to keep them in front of us,” added Alta head coach Lee Mitchell.

Next up for the Hawks is East High, who defeated Region 5 champs Box Elder on Wednesday. That game will take place Friday at 4:00 p.m.



