Alta soccer advances to state semifinal with 2-0 victory over East High

Alta High's boys soccer team advanced to the 5A state semifinals Friday afternoon with a 2-0 victory over East High. The game was a rematch from last year's 4A state finals, which Alta won 1-0.Alta head coach Lee Mitchell said that he and his team knew that East would be ready for the game, eager to avenge last year's loss."We said that they'd be up for it. They're a class team, they're a great team, and you saw that all out on the field today. They played awesome and we were fortunate to score a couple of goals," said Mitchell.The first of Alta's goals came in the opening minutes when senior midfieler Jack Anderson was able to connect with junior striker Kenny Kocherscheidt, who was able to bury the ball in the back of the net."That really just gave us confidence to start the game out and set the tone for the rest of the game," said Kocherscheidt following the game.The game was Alta's second consecutive shutout in the state playoffs."Honestly I feel like our defense always just pulls together. It's not just one person that's holding the team together. If someone messes up, we have someone right on the back ready to go," said junior goal keeper Traven England.Asked if he plans on allowing a goal anytime soon, England said "Heck no! We're going all the way."Alta's defensive efforts focused on stopping East's Ryen Jiba, who leads his team in both goals and assists. Every time he received the ball, Brighton defenders swarmed and forced Jiba to give up the ball.

"Our game plan was to stay tight on #10 and then work our passes in and put away our chances, and I think we were able to do a good job of that," said Kocherscheidt.

Three Alta players received yellow cards during the game, a sign that it was just a good game according to Mitchell.

"If they were questionable fouls, I would be concerned," he said. "But I think both teams were just playing hard."

Alta will play either Skyline or Skyridge in the state semifinals next Tuesday morning at 11:45 a.m. at Woods Cross High School.





