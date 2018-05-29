Corner Canyon offering variety of sports camps this summer

May 29, 2018 02:50PM ● Published by Catherine Garrett

(Wikimedia)

By Catherine Garrett | c.garrett@mycityjournals.com

Corner Canyon High School begins the summer offering football, boys basketball, cross country and soccer camps.

Football

The Corner Canyon High football program, led by head coach Eric Kjar, will be holding its annual Corner Canyon Little League camp for those who will be entering the fourth through 12th grades this fall.

This year’s event is scheduled for June 19-21 at the CCHS football stadium. Those in grades nine through 12 will start the day from 8 to 10 a.m. with sixth through eighth graders from 10 a.m. to noon and the fourth and fifth graders wrapping up each day from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

The cost is $50. Registration forms can be found at: https://cornercanyonathletics.com/2018/05/16/corner-canyon-summer-camps/. Forms and fees can then be sent to 12943 S. 700 East, Draper. For more information, call 801-824-4506 or 801-826-6400.

Basketball

The Chargers boys basketball camp, hosted by head coach Dan Lunt, is scheduled for June 18-21 for players from grades fourth through 12th in the CCHS basketball gym.

The three-day camp will focus on fundamentals, including ball-handling, passing, shooting, rebounding and defense. Free-throw competitions and other games will be part of the activities as well.

From 8 to 10 a.m. each day, the ninth and 12th graders will participate in their camp while the sixth through eighth graders come from 10 a.m. to noon and the fourth through fifth graders from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

The cost for the camp, which includes a t-shirt, will be $80 for the sixth through 12th grade divisions while the fourth and fifth grade camp will be $50.

Registrations are being accepted online for ninth through 12th graders at: https://canyons.revtrak.net/pending#/f/corner-canyon-boy-s-basketball-camp-grades-9-12-; for sixth through eighth graders at: https://canyons.revtrak.net/pending#/f/corner-canyon-boy-s-basketball-camp-grades-6-8-; and fourth through fifth graders at: https://canyons.revtrak.net/pending#/f/corner-canyon-boy-s-basketball-camp-grades-4-5-.

Cross Country

A nine-week summer training camp on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays is being offered for those entering grades seven through 12.

Monday and Wednesday practices will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the north pavilion in Draper Park while Thursday practices will start at 7:30 a.m. at the Equestrian Center, located at 1600 E. Highland Dr. These practices will be led by Corner Canyon High coaches.

Additional practices will be led by CCHS team captains and are scheduled for Tuesday, Friday and Saturday mornings at 7:30 a.m., beginning at the north pavilion at Draper Park.

The cost is $65 and includes a t-shirt.

Registrations for the training program are being accepted online after June 1 at www.CornerCanyonXC.com.

Boys Soccer

A soccer camp, led by the CCHS boys soccer coaches and current players, is scheduled for June 25 through 28 from 10:30 a.m. to noon for boys and girls entering kindergarten through fifth grade this fall and for boys in grades six through nine from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day. The camp will be held on the Chargers’ soccer field.

The registration cost of $60 will include a t-shirt and four days of learning technical and tactical soccer skills. Registrations at www.cornercanyonsoccer.com are due by June 22.

Participants need to bring a soccer ball, cleats, shin guards and water each day.