Sandy City Council to allow more time for public comments



Jun 06, 2018 02:55PM ● Published by Justin Adams

The Sandy City Council approved spending to live stream city council meetings. (Justin Adams/City Journals)

The Sandy City Council amended its rules and procedures during its June 5 meeting to create a second window of time for Sandy residents to make general public comments.



The change, proposed by council member Brooke Christensen, will add a public comment period at 7:00, in addition to the first public comment period that takes place at the beginning of the meeting at 5:15.



The amendment passed unanimously, as multiple city council members noted that residents have complained about the single public comment period at 5:15 because it's difficult for many people to get to the meeting that early.



New visitors to the Sandy city council meetings can make a public comment by filling out a yellow comment card located on a table as one enters the council chambers.



