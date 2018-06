Chalk the Walk returns, provides chance to ‘view creative process’

At the end of the school year, dozens of Alta High School students teamed up, as they have since 1985, to Chalk the Walk. During the event, students had four hours to recreate famous works of art using sidewalk chalk matching the theme of surrealism. “Today the objectives remain the same: first to give students from many different artistic levels the opportunity to re-create a famous work of art using sidewalk chalk, and second giving artistic as well as non-artistic students the opportunity to view the creative process and appreciate reproductions of famous works of art,” said teacher and Chalk the Walk organizer Katie Campbell .