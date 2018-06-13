Bell View students on pace for funds for technology, activities

Jun 13, 2018 05:42PM ● Published by Julie Slama

Fifth-grader Baylee White, in blue, dashes during Bell View’s jog-a-thon in an effort to help raise money for school prizes and technology. (Eryn White/Bell View Elementary)

By Julie Slama | julie@mycityjournals.com

Since Mason Dayton was 4 years old, he has run at Bell View Elementary’s jog-a-thon. The now second-grader, who says he “raced the whole time,” used to come to the school when his grandmother volunteered and would run the jog-a-thon with every grade.

“It feels good afterward,” he said, adding that he liked the green popsicle he got when the run was over.

Bell View’s School Community Council held the jog-a-thon on May 18 to encourage healthy lifestyles as well as participation in school activities. Students ran by grade level every 20 minutes, said Principal Chanci Loran.

Before the jog-a-thon, students could earn Caught Being Good tickets to the school store for exercising and selecting healthy food choices to eat and complete it on a healthy kid tracker chart.

The event also served as a fundraiser for the school, which raised $2,400, earmarked for supplies for the classrooms, technology, Caught Being Good prizes and Brain Boosters, Loran said.

“(Students) obtain a feeling of ownership by being an active part of the fundraiser, and obtain funds to support their school,” she said.

Students could have family, friends and neighbors pledge them in the run. By participating and obtaining sponsors, students could earn prizes ranging from a pair of Bell View sunglasses to being entered into a drawing for prizes.

However, fifth-graders Brayden Alejandre and Annabelle Davidson liked participating in the jog-a-thon for the fun.

Brayden, who plays basketball, said he was able to use his endurance from running up and down the court for the jog-a-thon.

“I ran 22 laps (around the school field),” he said. “I ran as fast as I can.”

He also chooses to fully enjoy the day by soaking himself.

“They have cups to fill up from a bucket as we run. I usually dump it on myself instead,” he said.

Brayden has run the jog-a-thon since kindergarten, as has Annabelle.

“It’s easier now than in kindergarten since we have bigger, stronger legs,” she said.

Annabelle said some of the money goes toward incentives and reading parties, which usually have a snack and involve physical education–type games.

The School Community Council also supports White Ribbon Week and testing incentives, such as art supplies, school supplies, Legos, slime, sports balls, bubbles and more.

However, as much as students appreciate the prizes, Annabelle said the best part of the school is the teachers.

“They’re nice and they won’t stop trying until you succeed,” she said.