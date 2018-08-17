Jordan prepares for a full fall athletic program

Aug 17, 2018 03:14PM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

Jordan’s football team hams it up a bit while going through preseason conditioning. (Ron Bevan/City Journals)

By Ron Bevan | r.bevan@mycityjournals.com

Athletic fields were busy in the weeks prior to the first day of school at Jordan. Several teams began conditioning when the temperature was hovering near 100 degrees. A short summer for some students will hopefully spell success in the win/loss column. Here is a preview of several fall sports at Jordan.

Jordan football

A high-powered offense has been a staple of Jordan football for several years. The Beetdiggers scored over 40 points in seven of their 12 games last season. This year looks to be the same under second-year head coach Kaleo Teriipaia.

But a big key will be the newcomers to the team. Just three players return as starters from last year. Lineman Jacob Vincent is back to handle the center position, while Ethan Bolingbroke is back as the main receiving threat and Jacob Shaver returns in the backfield as running back. Shaver accounted for 16 touchdowns last season while amassing 840 yards on the ground. Bolingbroke put up eight touchdowns on 61 receptions for 1,053 yards.

Although this is his first season as the starting quarterback, Christian Bruderer has been in the program all four years at Jordan.

Jordan girls soccer

Big changes seem to be in the works for the girls soccer program this year. The Beetdiggers won only three games last season. But early in the preseason Jordan has tied that mark with three straight wins.

“We have a lot of maturity this year,” Jordan coach Marli Martin said. “Our team has finally grown up a bit. We have a lot of seniors and juniors this year which will help us in the long run.”

Erika Oldham returns to mind the nets for Jordan. The senior goalkeeper has been a starter since she was a freshman and was All-State as a sophomore and junior.

Kaiya Jefferson is back on the Jordan attack. Jefferson led the Beetdiggers in scoring last year, but is getting more help from Kylee Bluemel this season. In fact, 10 different players put the ball in the back of the net in the first four games.

Jordan is in a tough soccer region with powerhouses Alta, Brighton and Timpview. Martin is looking for enough wins against the rest of the region and to knock off a few with the top trio to get a shot at state this year.

Jordan girls tennis

Jordan lost almost its entire varsity team from last season. Beetdigger coach Matt Bell now has the task of building this year’s squad around one returning player.

“Nearly our entire varsity team graduated last year, so we will be very inexperienced,” Bell said. “But I do have a great group of girls who are also multi-sport athletes. Regardless of how the season goes, it will be a fun year with some great opportunities to make great memories.”

The sole returning player is No. 1 singles player Kennedy Clift.

Jordan finds itself rebuilding while in the midst of a solid region for tennis play. Brighton has been a state champion several times in the past. Alta has been there as well.

“The best way for our team to get up to speed is to get going with region play and have the girls realize what they are up against,” Bell said.

Jordan volleyball

Also in a slight rebuilding year is the volleyball team. Jordan had an off year in 2017, losing all its matches mostly due to the relative inexperience of the team.

But the bulk of the players from last year have also graduated and coach Warren Van Schalkwyk is looking to the newcomers to continue the success they saw at the lower levels.

“We are hoping this year to capitalize on the success our junior varsity team had last year,” Van Schalkwyk said.

One returning player to keep an eye on is Grace Jansen. The senior plays the setter position, a spot Van Schalkwyk hopes he can keep her in this year.

“She is so good she is already being recruited for the next level,” Van Schalkwyk said. “I had her playing multiple positions last year.”

Also returning are twins Jessica and Kara Pike, Maja Biggs and Mel Mafile’o.