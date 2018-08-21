Sandy city council considering short term rental ordinance tonight

Aug 21, 2018 01:28PM ● Published by Jana Klopsch

The unit must be owner-occupied, meaning that the unit must also be the primary residence of the owner.

The maximum occupancy for any unit will be 8 related people or 4 unrelated people.

Units can be rented out for a maximum of 10 consecutive days.

There must be a period of 3 vacant nights in between each rental.

The property cannot be rented out for more than a total of 182 nights per year.

By Justin Adams | j.adams@mycityjournals.comA quick search for "Sandy, Utah"on airbnb.com returns over 300 results. As of right now, they are all operated illegally.Short term rentals (STR's), such as airbnb, are residential units that are rented out to tourists and vacationers for short periods of time. A Sandy city ordinance passed in 1998 "prohibited the use of short-term rentals less than 30 days in all residential districts," according to a memo issued by the city's community development department.However, with the recent explosion in popularity of companies like Airbnb and VRBO, short-term rentals have become quite common in Sandy. The community development department estimates the number at about 1% of all households.Critics say that a high volume of short-term rental units can drive housing costs up for residents because households that might otherwise be sold or rented out long-term are instead being turned into STR's that are more profitable for their owners.Other concerns include the impact to neighbors of STR units and the potential business that local hotels and bed and breakfasts lose (since those businesses pay a "transient occupancy" tax to the city).To address these concerns while also giving residents a reasonable opportunity to use their private property how they see fit, the city has worked on creating a new ordinance to govern the use of STR's which is on the city council agenda for their August 21 meeting at 7 p.m.The ordinance (which can be downloaded below) would require any STR owner to acquire a special use permit and STR license from the city. The city will issue a limited number of permits. Each "community" will have a minimum base of 2 permitted STR units, plus one additional unit for each 100 single-family dwellings.Other requirements include:The ordinance also includes details about the enforcement and fines associated with the new regulations. Those found in violation will be subject to a $500 fine for their first offense, followed by $750 and $1,000 fines for their second and third offenses respectively.Those wishing to voice their opinion on this issue can attend the city council meeting, during which there is a designated time for citizens' comments.Follow @Justin_Journal on Twitter for more coverage of Sandy city.