 Skip to main content

Sandy Journal

Photo Gallery: Alta Homecoming Football Game

Sep 30, 2018 05:09PM ● By Jana Klopsch
Alta Homecoming [24 Images] Click Any Image To Expand
By Justin Adams | j.adams@mycityjournals.com

Alta High School hosted the Timpview Thunderbirds for its 2018 Homecoming Game. The Thunderbirds dominated early as they jumped out to a 41-0 lead, but Alta fans who hung around got to see the team make a valiant 4th quarter comeback attempt in which the Hawks scored three touchdowns to cut the final score to 41-21.

During halftime, the Alta dance team, drill team, ballroom dance team, and cheerleaders all performed separately, then united for a final performance. And of course, the Homecoming Royalty was presented.
Today, Sports
Upcoming Events Near You
1
At-Risk After School Meal Program
2:30pm · Itineris Early College High School
2
At-Risk After School Meal Program
2:30pm · Itineris Early College High School
3
At-Risk After School Meal Program
2:30pm · Itineris Early College High School
4
At-Risk After School Meal Program
2:30pm · Itineris Early College High School
6
Harvest Festival at the Draper Peaks and Draper Crossing Shopping Centers
11:00am · Draper Crossing and Draper Peaks
8
At-Risk After School Meal Program
2:30pm · Itineris Early College High School
9
String Orchestra Class for "Early Bird" Adults in Sandy
8:00am · Sandy Senior Center
View All

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 