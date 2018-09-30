Photo Gallery: Alta Homecoming Football Game
Sep 30, 2018 05:09PM
● By Jana Klopsch
By Justin Adams | j.adams@mycityjournals.com
Alta High School hosted the Timpview Thunderbirds for its 2018 Homecoming Game. The Thunderbirds dominated early as they jumped out to a 41-0 lead, but Alta fans who hung around got to see the team make a valiant 4th quarter comeback attempt in which the Hawks scored three touchdowns to cut the final score to 41-21.
During halftime, the Alta dance team, drill team, ballroom dance team, and cheerleaders all performed separately, then united for a final performance. And of course, the Homecoming Royalty was presented.
