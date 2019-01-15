Help Crown the Best Local Lunch Spot

Bell’s 48th Street Deli 1207 Murray Taylorsville Rd, Taylorsville Cottonwood Heights

Lone Star Taqueria 2265 Fort Union Blvd, Cottonwood Heights Murray

Cous Cous Mediterranean Grill 5470 South 900 East #1, Salt Lake City Herriman

Guras Spice House 5530 13400 S, Herriman Holladay

Fav Bistro 1984 E Murray Holladay Rd, Holladay Bluffdale

Shaka Shack 14587 750 W, Bluffdale West Jordan

Spudtoddos 7251 Plaza Center Dr #120, West Jordan South Jordan

The Break Sports Grill 11274 Kestrel Rise Rd, South Jordan Salt Lake City

Pig & A Jelly Jar 401 East 900 South A, Salt Lake City South Salt Lake

Pat’s BBQ 155 W Commonwealth Ave, South Salt Lake Sugar House

Sugarhouse BBQ Company 880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City Sandy

Tin Roof Grill 9284 700 E, Sandy, UT 84070 Riverton

Salsa Leedos 13298 S Market Center Dr, Riverton Draper

Garage Grill 1122 East Draper Parkway, Draper Midvale

Joe Morley’s BBQ 100 W Center St, Midvale West Valley City

Ab’s Drive-In 4591 5600 W, West Valley City



Over the next two weeks,will be hosting a tournament to determine the best restaurant in the valley. We've selected one restaurant, cafe, diner or taqueria to represent each of the cities that we deliver newspaper to - from Sugar House to Herriman. They will compete in a four-round tournament in which winners will be determined by reader vote on Facebook. We call it, "Lunch Madness."Before the restaurants are revealed, let us preemptively apologize for not selecting your favorite local restaurant. We're sure that many of you will say, "How could you have picked that restaurant over this other one. It's way better."When selecting the sixteen restaurants, we wanted to have a diverse selection as opposed to having sixteen burger joints or sixteen barbecues. We deliberately chose a variety of restaurants - everything from Thai fusion and Hawaiian to Mediterranean and more. There's also a wide range in how established these restaurants are. Some have been around for generations. Others were just opened within the last year.So without further ado, here are the 16 restaurants that will be battling it out for the Lunch Madness championship. Hopefully you'll know a few of them already that you can help support with your vote. If not, we encourage you to check them out and maybe go try a few this week. Maybe you'll find a new favorite place to grab a quick bite.