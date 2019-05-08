Events planned for Canyons School District’s 10th anniversary

By Julie Slama | [email protected]

It’s a celebration of a decade.

Nicknamed “Decade of Distinction,” plans are underway to celebrate Canyons School District’s 10th anniversary with a May 13 anniversary festival as well as a July 1 birthday party.

The anniversary festival will start at 6 p.m. with a social hour on Monday, May 13 at Jordan High, 95 Beetdigger Boulevard, Sandy. The hour-long social will allow patrons to mingle as well as review memorabilia of the founding of the district and the accomplishments since. Afterward, guests are invited to join in a program setting for the second hour of the evening.

“The first event will be an evening showcase of the district’s milestones and of students’ academic, artistic and athletic achievements,” Canyons Spokeswoman Kirsten Stewart said. “Speakers will share stories and remembrances and student groups will perform.”

In between the performances, there will be short videos and district officials and community leaders to speak.

A second celebration, on Monday, July 1, will be a birthday party.

The party kicks off at 10:45 a.m. and will continue until 2 p.m. on the athletic field of Mount Jordan Middle, 9351 South Mountaineer Lane, Sandy.

“The free hot dogs and cake are a small token of thanks for all the people who make Canyons District such a wonderful place to live, learn and work. This district simply wouldn’t exist without the community’s support,” Stewart said.

The community event is a celebration of sorts, she added.

“We are a community of many talents. Behind every student achievement and success story, you’ll find parents, faculty, staff and community partners selflessly sharing those talents to enrich the lives of children. In their wisdom, this community has chosen to invest in children, and for that we are eternally grateful,” Stewart said.

Canyons School District serves the communities of Alta, Cottonwood Heights, Draper, Midvale and Sandy. Residents of those communities voted to create the district in 2007, making Canyons School District the first school district to be formed in the state in almost a century. Canyons serves approximately 34,000 students.