Sandy author finds the ‘right’ way to write a children’s book

By Jennifer Gardiner | [email protected]

Sandy resident Mike Agrelius and his friend Val Bagley have been talking about writing a particular children’s book for 25 years, but according to them, life just got in the way.

Two decades later, after Agrelius sat in a library surrounded by Yoga books catering to everyone from old people to dogs, he called his good friend of over 40 years and asked if he was still interested in their original idea.

“I’ve always liked that book idea,” Bagley said. “If you get it funded, I’m in.”

So, Agrelius, having only one minor crowdfunding experience, launched a Kickstarter campaign and raised the money. Not long after, “Hear What’s Here,” a 48-page, hardbound, full-color picture book was created, completed and ready for publication. In May they started sending out their first copies to those who helped support them in the journey.

The book explores some of the multipurpose words in the English language that sound the same but have different spellings and meanings, like “Can you find a pair of pears? Do you see the sea? Would you like to stare at stairs, Or maybe be a bee?” The book includes definitions for the highlighted words on each page.

Agrelius says he has heard from parents, grandparents and kids who really love the book and even teachers have told him they plan to start using the book to introduce homonyms and homophones to students.

“I wrote the book because it’s the kind of book I always wanted to read to my kids when they were young, so at least now I can read it to my grandkids,” said Agrelius. “I wanted a book that didn’t take a long time to read, because you know kids are going to want to hear it again. It had to be one that parents and grandparents would enjoy reading, and one where the kids could learn something. ‘Hear What’s Here’ does that.”

Agrelius said he wanted the book to also be fun for the kids.

“That’s where Val comes in. His illustrations make the book,” said Agrelius. “Val is the guy who has written and illustrated more than 100 different kid books, and I always liked his style. I didn’t want to do this project without his artwork. I think kids love his cartoons and playfulness.”

With the help of sponsors, Agrelius hopes to be able to donate his books to schools all over Utah. This will allow him to go into the schools and teach kids about the English language and about chasing dreams.

“I want people to know that dreams — creating and achieving — is a big part of what life is all about,” said Agrelius. “At any age, whether they are in elementary school or they are senior citizens.”

Agrelius is the owner of the Incredible Game Company and Happy Valley Publishers (HVP). “Hear what’s Here” will be published by HVP.

Agrelius has created eight different board and card games. High on his bucket list is to publish at least two children's books and share them in elementary schools and libraries. Agrelius’ card game Made in the USA is a popular game that is entertaining for everyone, especially around the 4th and 24th of July.

Agrelius said he was born in Los Angeles, California but moved to Utah in 1987 and has been here ever since. He has worked in the travel and network marketing industries, has taught school and is the author of four poetry books, including “Why Wait 'Til I'm Dead?”

“Hear What’s Here” is now on sale at the Red Balloon Toy Stores, the King's English, the Printed Garden in Sandy, Weller Book Works, Marissa's Books & Gifts, Hallmark Gifts, Seagull Books, Deseret Book and Amazon.

For more information on the book or how to help get it in schools, you can email Mike Agrelius at [email protected]












