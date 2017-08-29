Skip to main content

Hilltop Church supports community through consignment sale

Aug 29, 2017 04:27PM, Published by Jana Klopsch, Categories: Today, Local Life

Shoppers find clothing, games, books, movies, sporting good items and more bargains at the Hilltop United Methodist Church’s consignment sale. This fall, the sale will be Sept. 22–23. (Hilltop United Methodist Church)

By Julie Slama

For the past 20 years, Hilltop United Methodist Church transforms one weekend in the fall and spring from a place of worship to a place to purchase consigned children’s and maternity items.

This fall, the sale will open at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, at Hilltop United Methodist Church, 985 East 10600 South. It closes at 7 p.m. Friday, but will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

“This sale serves families in our community by providing good products at reasonable prices,” said Connee Schoon, who oversees the sale with Sandy McCormick. “Families can find a lot of necessities here as well as extras and at the same time, it benefits a good cause.”

The sale is a “well-oiled machine,” Schoon said, with items organized into cribs and furniture, sporting goods, strollers, books, DVDs and CDs, games and puzzles, older child and younger child toys, decorative items, infant needs, maternity wear and younger and older children’s clothing, which is bar-coded and organized on hangers by size and gender and inspected for quality. 

“This isn’t somewhere to come find designer and high-end items, but a place to find discount and second-hand items in good condition at a lower price,” she said, adding that bikes are a “hot item that typically sell quickly.”

The sale attracts 140 sellers, with more turned away because of space constraints, who bring in about 14,000 items. 

Consigners need to follow rules from how to hang clothing to which items they can sell for each sale. This fall’s sales allow seasonal clothing and items, such as Halloween costumes, winter coats and boots, and winter sporting items. Some items aren’t available, such as car seats, stuffed animals and VHS tapes.

About 200 volunteers help run the sale, most contributing a three-hour shift, although Schoon said a handful help both days as well as set up for the sale. Boy Scout troop 400 also helps with set-up.

In return, volunteers may come to the pre-sale to select items to purchase as a way to thank them for donating their time, Schoon said.

“The majority of our volunteers are from the community. They want to come support the sale. Many just want to volunteer out of the goodness of their hearts, knowing that donations are going to good causes in the (Salt Lake) Valley,” she said.

In addition to items that consigners donate after the sale, Hilltop United Methodist Women, who run the sale, contribute “the majority of our proceeds to organizations outside the church for good causes,” Schoon said.

She said groups like Crossroads Urban Center, Family Promise, South Valley Women’s and Children’s Center, Salt Lake Rescue Mission, Pregnancy Resource Center in Salt Lake City and others in the community have benefitted from Hilltop’s children’s and maternity consignment sale.

The first sale was in fall 1994, after church member Susan Dunlap moved from Atlanta where consignment sales were popular. The Hilltop United Methodist Women made $700 that sale with 43 sellers. This spring, they made $7,000, Schoon said.

Through the years, the sales have become fine-tuned with computerized tagging, which also indicate items that will be donated to organizations after the sale. Some items also may be discounted on the second day. 

Schoon has volunteered at the sale since 1997.

“I believe in it,” she said. “It’s become a community event where everyone benefits.” 

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/11/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/11/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/11/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/13/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/13/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/14/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/14/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • R.C.I.A.

    09/14/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    09/14/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/15/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/15/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/15/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Running 2 Rebuild Lives 4 Refugees

    09/15/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    AMAR Utah is hosting its annual "Running 2 Rebuild Lives 4 Refugees: Eat. Shop. Run" event. Ther...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/11/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/11/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/11/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/12/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/12/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/13/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/13/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/13/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/14/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/14/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • R.C.I.A.

    09/14/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    09/14/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/15/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/15/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/15/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Running 2 Rebuild Lives 4 Refugees

    09/15/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    AMAR Utah is hosting its annual "Running 2 Rebuild Lives 4 Refugees: Eat. Shop. Run" event. Ther...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/16/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Christmas in September 5k, 1k and silent auction

    09/16/2017
    07:00AM — 12:00PM

    5k starting at Draper City Park that follows the Porter Rockwell trail, kids 1k around the park; ...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/16/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Free Mia Love Honoring Our Heroes 5K Fun Run

    09/16/2017
    08:00AM — 12:00PM

    Come out and enjoy a 5K fun run with Congresswoman Mia Love while honoring those who have served ...

  • 3rd Annual ALS / Blues Barbershop Car Show

    09/16/2017
    10:00AM — 03:00PM

    Saturday, September 16th, locally owned Blues Barbershop will host the 3rd Annual Holladay Car ...

  • FREE Women's Self Defense Class

    09/16/2017
    11:00AM — 12:00PM

    Free Self Defense for women! The third Saturday of every month! We have tons of fun and learn a l...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/17/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/17/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    09/17/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/18/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/18/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/18/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/19/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/19/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • NAMI Utah SLC Rally Night

    09/19/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Zupas & NAMI Utah SLC Affiliate invite you too a fundraising night! Come too Zupas (75 East 12300...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/20/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/20/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/20/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/21/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/21/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • R.C.I.A.

    09/21/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    09/21/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/22/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/22/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/22/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/22/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/22/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/22/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/22/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/22/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/23/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/23/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/23/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/23/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/23/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/23/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/23/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Oktoberfest

    09/23/2017
    03:00PM — 09:00PM

    September 23, 2017 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Sandy, Utah's very own, Grace Lutheran School i...

  • Community Square Dance

    09/23/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Join us for a Community Square Dance Party with the Rocketeers! We're a Square Dance Club that's ...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/24/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/24/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    09/24/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/24/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/24/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/24/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/24/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Salt Lake City Gem Faire

    09/24/2017
    10:00AM — 06:00PM

    Sep. 22-24, 2017, South Towne Exposition Center, 9575 S. State St., Sandy. Fri. 10am-6pm, Sat. 10...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/25/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/25/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/25/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/26/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/26/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/27/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/27/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/27/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/28/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/28/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • R.C.I.A.

    09/28/2017
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    09/28/2017
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/29/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Get into the River Festival

    09/29/2017
    08:00AM

    Celebrate, restore, recreate and explore the Jordan River Corridor 16 cities, 3 counties, 30 d...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    09/29/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    09/30/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • Community Square Dance

    09/30/2017
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    Join us for a Community Square Dance Party with the Rocketeers! We're a Square Dance Club that's ...

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/01/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    10/01/2017
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Ascend Yoga Studio is Now Open!

    10/02/2017
    06:00AM

    Ascend is a brand new studio located on 726 E and 12200 S ste. F in Draper! We do heated as w...

  • FIT4MOM Murray Stroller Strides

    10/02/2017
    09:00AM — 10:00AM

    FIT4MOM, the nation’s largest fitness program for new moms, has arrived in Murray. Stroller Strid...

Add Your Event View More

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Sandy Journal