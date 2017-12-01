Night of Broadway to be night to remember

Dec 01, 2017 08:00AM ● Published by Julie Slama

Jordan High students will present “A Night of Broadway,” as seen here in 2016, which will showcase students’ talents. (Suzie DuVal/Jordan High School)

Some day, perhaps, a Jordan High student will shine on Broadway, but until then, these student performers can be in the spotlight this month on their own school stage in “A Night of Broadway.”

The one-night performance will feature students performing about 20 numbers from Broadway musicals, said theater director Suzie DuVal.

“It’s a super fun evening where the students who are selected perform a number from a modern or classical musical,” DuVal said. “It’s a great way to showcase our talented students.”

The second annual “A Night of Broadway” will be at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15 at Jordan High School, 95 E. Beetdigger Blvd. (9880 South). Tickets are $5 and can be purchased either from a cast member or at the door.

At deadline, the two-hour show had yet to be cast, but last year, selections included pieces from “South Pacific,” “Chicago,” “Wicked,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” “Waitress,” “Les Miserables,” “Next to Normal,” “Bonnie and Clyde” and other musicals.

In late November, students were to audition with a one-minute number. Those selected were expected to practice on their own. DuVal said last year, several groups of students practiced after school.

The show comes together in the one dress rehearsal on show night, DuVal said.

“It worked really well. The kids learned responsibility to practice on their own,” she said, adding that she did give her advanced theater students some time in class to prepare last year.

DuVal also added that the performing arts teachers were available to assist students as well as provide simple costuming and sets.

“It’s a nice opportunity for other kids, who may not have the time commitment for a musical or be in a theater class, to showcase their talent. This also gives some of our super talented students who are in the musical but may not be a lead to have an opportunity to have a solo or duet to shine. Then next year, with this show in their experience, they’ll be ready to take on a bigger role,” she said.

Last year, the show’s proceeds helped students’ travel costs for their New York tour. This year, DuVal said ticket sales will be earmarked for the Utah Theatre Association’s annual conference in January, which features both professional actors and college professors communicating to them about the career and programs and scholarships to assist them with future plans. They also will see others perform and meet other high school theater students from across the state.

“I like the idea that our fundraiser is a performance. We already have ‘A Night of Shakespeare’ as a fundraiser for our students to compete in the annual Shakespeare festival in Cedar City, so it was natural to create another to help them finance other trips,” she said. “It’s a show everyone enjoys.”

Other upcoming Jordan High performances include “A Comedy of Errors,” performed at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 22 through Saturday, Feb. 24 and Monday, Feb. 26, 2018; Theatre 2 students performing a showcase of scenes and one-act plays on Wednesday, May 16; and advanced theater students directing one-act plays Thursday, May 17 through Saturday, May 18.Theater students also are expected to compete in the regional festival in March and state in April.