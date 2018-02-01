Skip to main content

Altara students test indoor playground equipment on loan from county

Feb 01, 2018 03:28PM ● Published by Julie Slama

Altara third-grader Ryker Hurst tries out the inflatable bowling as part of the new “recess rentals,” indoor playground equipment that schools and groups can check out for free from Salt Lake County. (Julie Slama/City Journals)

School children at Altara won’t miss recess because an assignment isn’t done. And they won’t miss it if the winter air quality is determined unhealthy.

Altara Principal Nicole Svee-Magann is adamant about physical activity time for her students.

“It’s important for them to be active and moving throughout the day,” she said. “We need to keep getting oxygen to their brain. They’re much more attentive after they exercise.”

So she jumped when the opportunity came for third-graders to try out new “recess rentals,” or indoor playground equipment, which schools and groups can check out for free from Salt Lake County.

“This would fit into our Playworks (structured recess program) time or even some in the classroom when we need to keep the students inside,” she said Dec. 15, just days after the first winter inversion resulted in keeping children inside because of poor air quality.

In Sandy, the level of PM2.5 air pollutants spiked at 55.5 ug/m3, well above good air quality goal of below 12.0 ug/m3. 

Salt Lake County Health Educator Jessica Maple said that after attending a conference on learning how to increase physical activity, the staff brainstormed and came up with the opportunity for schools, typically elementary and middle school, and groups to check out playground equipment for free. 

The equipment available includes four spikeball sets, six scooter boards, four mini Frisbee golf sets, inflatable bowling sets, inflatable basketball standards, bean bags, jump ropes, hula hoops, soccer balls and indoor goals, Skip-Its, Wii box sets and more.

“They don’t have to be used only on inversion days,” Maple said. “Teachers can use the equipment for classroom activities as brain breaks. We have booklets of games to give teachers to learn how to keep students active. A lot of research shows that with physical activity, students learn and retain more and as a result, their math and reading scores are better.”

However, the students were too busy trying out the equipment to learn about its benefits.

Third-grader Alyssa Bernard said with the indoor soccer ball and goal, they can practice not only shooting skills, but also catching.

“If we can’t go outside to play, we still can inside and so I can keep practicing catching in the goal,” she said.

Her classmate, Davin Leslie, said he was practicing shooting the ball.

“I’m using different strategies — hard, soft, in the air or on the ground — to get the ball in (the goal),” Davin said.

Third-grader Ryker Hurst said he liked trying bowling to hit the inflatable pins.

“It’s a lot harder than I thought,” he said. “The balls aren’t that heavy so you have to throw harder to knock them down.”

Third-grade teacher Clifford Lowe played alongside the students.

“I think this is great for them,” he said. “If they’re cooped up in a room all day, they go stir crazy and have to get rid of energy. I’ve had them do jumping jacks, sit-ups, push-ups, but this will give them a change. A lot of the kids are having fun with Skip-Its and Frisbee golf. What I’m already seeing is a chance for them to set their own individual goals to get better at skills with the equipment. And they’re learning to work together and take turns, which is building a sense of community. There’s a lot of good that can come from this program.” 

Education, Today

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • Aging Mastery Program

    02/06/2018
    02:00PM — 03:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Taylorsville Senior Center. The c...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • R.C.I.A.

    02/08/2018
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    02/08/2018
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • theBRIDGE Church Grand Opening!

    02/04/2018
    10:00AM — 11:30AM

    Join us this Sunday at 10am @ the Daybreak Community Center in South Jordan, UT!

  • Aging Mastery Program - South Jordan

    02/05/2018
    12:30PM — 02:00PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at South Jordan Senior Center. The c...

  • Paradigm High School BLOOD DRIVE

    02/05/2018
    01:30PM — 06:30PM

    Hello, As you have probably seen,severe winter weather has had a tremendous impact on the countr...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    02/06/2018
    02:00PM — 03:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Taylorsville Senior Center. The c...

  • R.C.I.A.

    02/08/2018
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    02/08/2018
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Harlem Wizards Basketball Show

    02/09/2018
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    The Harlem Wizards, an internationally recognized basketball show team, will play against Granite...

  • Harlem Wizards Basketball Show

    02/10/2018
    07:00PM — 08:30PM

    The Harlem Wizards, an internationally recognized basketball show team, will play against Granite...

  • Aging Mastery Program - South Jordan

    02/12/2018
    12:30PM — 02:00PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at South Jordan Senior Center. The c...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    02/13/2018
    02:00PM — 03:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Taylorsville Senior Center. The c...

  • R.C.I.A.

    02/15/2018
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    02/15/2018
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • The Nerd

    02/16/2018
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Nerd plays at The Theater @ Mount Jordan on February 16, 17, 23, 24, March 2 and 3, 7:30 pm. ...

  • The Nerd

    02/17/2018
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Nerd plays at The Theater @ Mount Jordan on February 16, 17, 23, 24, March 2 and 3, 7:30 pm. ...

  • Aging Mastery Program - South Jordan

    02/19/2018
    12:30PM — 02:00PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at South Jordan Senior Center. The c...

  • Aging Mastery Program

    02/20/2018
    02:00PM — 03:30PM

    Join the ten-week health and wellness program, Aging Mastery at Taylorsville Senior Center. The c...

  • R.C.I.A.

    02/22/2018
    06:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • Instruction Classes

    02/22/2018
    07:45PM — 09:00PM

    Has your child, grandchild, friend ever ask you why Catholic believe this or do that? Can you exp...

  • The Nerd

    02/23/2018
    07:30PM — 09:30PM

    The Nerd plays at The Theater @ Mount Jordan on February 16, 17, 23, 24, March 2 and 3, 7:30 pm. ...

Add Your Event View More

 

 

Online Edition
Follow My City Journals on Facebook
The City Journals
Advertise with us

 

City Journals 9500 South 500 West, Suite 205, Sandy, Utah 84070 801.254.5974

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Sandy Journal