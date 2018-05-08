Sandy city begins summer "Family Night" events at Skate Park

May 08, 2018 11:40AM ● Published by Justin Adams

Gavin Cunard rides around Lone Peak Park's skate park on his scooter.

Sandy City's summer-long "Family Night at the Skate Park" event got underway this Monday night. The event, which has been going on for 15 years, sets aside two hours every Monday night during the summer in which families can come and let their kids skate, bike or scooter without fear of any teenagers or adults bowling them over."Not very often can little kids come out with their parents and skate. A lot of times it's older teenagers that are taking over the park so it's good to close it off and let the kids come out," said Dustin Jackson, a recreation coordinator for Sandy City who organizes the event.Attendees of the first night not only got to skate freely, but also received free sandwiches donated by Chick-fil-a, free water and snacks donated by Wal-Mart, and had a chance to win a free helmet, courtesy of Sandy city."We have a few theme nights throughout the year. This is our fire and safety night so we give away 25 free helmets and after that anyone can come purchase them for six bucks," said Jackson.Meghan and Rob Johnston decided to bring their two children to the event after learning about it in the monthly Sandy newsletter.

"My son has just really enjoyed skateboarding since we got him a board for Easter. He just doesn't want to stop," said Meghan Johnston.

The Sandy City Fire Department was on hand to teach the kids about safety.

Meghan Johnston, Raquel (daughter), Rob (husband), Jamison (son)Members of the Sandy City Fire Department were on hand as part of the "safety" theme of the event's first night. They showed the children some of the tools they use and helped fix bikes and scooters."Tonight I think we're just trying to promote safety. Bike safety, wearing your helmets, watching for traffic, making sure everyone stays safe while they're out playing this summer," said Brandon Hardman, one of the fire fighters.

For Nikki Cunard, the event is a chance to let her kids learn about "safety and healthy lifestyles" while also having fun.

"My kids love to skate. This is a great opportunity for them to get out and burn some energy before the end of the day." son Gavin