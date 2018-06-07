Mayor Bradburn to host "AMA" Friday morning
Jun 07, 2018 04:30PM ● Published by Justin Adams
(Mayor Bradburn Facebook Page)
Sandy Mayor Kurt Bradburn's Facebook page announced on Thursday that he would be hosting an "AMA," or "ask me anything" session at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning.
AMA's are like a group interview, where anyone can ask a question and the host answers as many as they can. It originated on Reddit as a way for people to learn more about the person conducting the session, whether it be a celebrity or an anonymous employee shedding light on what goes on behind their company's closed curtains.
Some notable names to have done AMA's in the past include Jerry Seinfeld, Mark Hamill, Alex Morgan, Bill Gates and Barack Obama just to name a few.
The AMA is not the first way that Bradburn has tried to connect with the residents of Sandy. He recently went on a two-week town hall tour of the city where he invited residents to come and voice their concerns about the challenges facing Sandy city.
Bradburn's AMA will be taking place on his Facebook page, so don't go searching for it on Reddit.
