Park Madness profile: Dimple Dell Park

“Dimple Dell Regional Park features 630 acres of natural landscape surrounded by the large urban area and growing neighborhoods of Sandy, Utah. The park includes a vast network of trials that are frequented by hikers, bicyclists and horseback riders.” - Salt Lake County website

If you want to go on a morning run through a raw natural environment but don’t have time to drive up one of the nearby canyons, Dimple Dell Park is for you. It’s one of the largest parcels of undeveloped spaces in the middle of a metropolitan area in the United States. In fact, it’s so big that the park has its own community organization dedicated to its preservation. However, if you’re looking for large pavilions for a family reunion or a grassy field for a pickup soccer game, this one’s probably not for you.

