Alta football not looking past first-year Farmington

Tonight the Alta football team (2-1) will face off against the Farmington Phoenix (0-3) n their home opener after playing its first three games of the season on the road.



"We're excited. Happy to be home in front of our own fans," said head coach Alema Te'o. "Being on the road the last three weeks has been tough but we've learned a lot so now it's time to come home and get it started."



The Hawks defeated Lehi and Woods Cross comfortably in their first two games before dropping their third against East High, a team regarded as one of the best in the state.



Te'o said he the offense learned a lot from going up against such a good defense, and expects them to come out even better this week against Farmington.



The offense will be without its senior starting quarterback, Indy Hanson, who has accounted for over 550 total yards and 7 touchdowns (almost all of which came in two games) after Hanson sustained an ankle injury in the second half against East.



"We still have two preseason games before we hit our region. We have to look down the road. To have Indy ready to go for region is more important than him playing in this game," said Te'o.



Stepping into the starter role will be junior quarterback Cinco Lucero, who played effectively in relief time of the East game, completing 5 of 10 passes for 63 yards and Alta's only touchdown of the game.



Alta's opponent, the Farmington Phoenix, is playing its inaugural season as a new school drawing students from Davis and Viewmont. As with many first-year programs, the Phoenix have struggled, losing their first three games by a combined total of 100 points.



However, Te'o said his team is not overlooking the seemingly inferior opponent.



"We've taken the same approach to this game as we did the first three games. We scouted them just as hard. We're preparing just as hard," he said.



Alta and Farmington will kick off from Alta's home stadium at 7 p.m. tonight.







