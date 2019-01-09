Shake Shack Coming to Utah, First Location in Sandy

Utahans who are fans of the fast-growing fast food franchise Shake Shack are in luck. The Shack and its signature crinkle-cut fries are coming to Utah.



The Wadsworth Development Group announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that Shake Shack will be the anchor of its School Yard development in Sandy, located at State Street and 11000 South.



The tweet said the location will be up and running this summer. Based on how the arrival of other new popular fast food chains like In-n-Out, you may want to go get in line right now.