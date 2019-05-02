Sandy City unveils new bike trails master plan

By Justin Adams | [email protected]

Did you know every Sandy household is within a third of a mile of a bike trail connection?

That was one of the takeaways of Sandy’s new bicycle committee’s update to the city’s trails master plan.

Formed last summer, the committee consists of a handful of city employees from various departments working together to increase bicycle use in Sandy.

“We identified an immediate need for a master plan update to show all the bikeways in Sandy city,” said Britney Ward, the chair of the committee.

Together, the committee members collectively drove down every street in the city to determine where new bike routes could be designated or built. The result was doubling the mileage of bikeways and trails in the city from 70 to 140.

While some of that mileage will include actual new bike lanes painted and multipurpose trails built, much of it also includes “neighborhood byways.” The byways are simply routes through more residential parts of the city designated on the master plan as potential arterial connections to established bike lanes and trails.

The new bike trails master plan was presented to the public during a very well-attended open house at Alta Canyon Sports Center on April 10, where the administration answered questions and took community feedback.

The plan was then presented to the city’s planning commission on April 18 where it was approved. It will now head to the city council for final approval, planned for May 21.