Talented young Sandy artists display their work at Shops at South Town

By Heather Lawrence | [email protected]

Elementary school students from all over Sandy had the chance to show their art at the Shops at South Town March 20–28. The Sandy Arts Guild partnered with Canyons School District and Canyons Region PTA to present the show, which garnered entries from public and private schools in the area. An awards ceremony was held March 22.

“The Elementary School Art Show is an annual event. Each teacher can only turn in 10 pieces of artwork per class, so they have to be selective about what they can send,” said Elyse George of Sandy City.

The contest was open to students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Entries were due March 1 to the Canyons District Arts specialist. From the district, they were judged by a panel who selected a first, second, third and honorable mention winner from each grade.

Jason Law is a fourth grader from Altara Elementary whose work was chosen for display. “I like drawing. For this I did some tracing and then used chalk around the lines,” Jason said.

March 22 was the awards ceremony, which was hosted by the Shops at South Town in the new atrium on the first floor. It was a festive family atmosphere, and Jason’s family came out to support him, as did several students and families. “My aunt is here, my grandma and grandpa and my family came tonight to see it,” said Jason, standing next to his mom Cathy Law.

Mayor Kurt Bradburn was at the awards night with his family, and tried to drum up support on his Facebook page. “If you are at the Shops at South Town check out the Elementary School Art Show! We have some creative students in Sandy!” he posted on March 19.

In addition to the grade-level winners, each year there is a Best in Show and a Mayor’s Choice award. Brigham Boyer, a fifth grader from Willow Canyon Elementary, took home this year’s Best in Show prize for his impressive pencil drawing of a cheetah.

The 2019 Mayor’s Choice award went to John Libertini, a second grader at St. John the Baptist school in Draper.

John’s winning entry will be made into a T-shirt that might have a lot of people doing a double take. “It just came to me that it would be really funny to draw a snowman who is upside down and pouring out his hot chocolate,” said John of his creation.

Even Bradburn was fooled by Libertini’s entry. He held the picture upside down when he posted it as his choice on Facebook on March 21, along with this caption: “It was hard to choose just one for the Mayor’s pick for the Elementary Student Art Show. Lots of talented little artists!”

John said that first he outlined and shaded the picture, then colored it in with chalk, crayon and paint.

John’s parents Franco and Zaida were very proud. “He was very committed; he was working very hard. It’s great to see that paying off. He’s never had any art classes or anything, but after this maybe we’ll sign him up. If it’s something he likes to do, we will help him,” said Franco.

List of student winners: John Libertini, Brigham Boyer, Maria Lopez, Christian Rico, Sydney McArthur, Alexis Bergstrom, Hailey Cutler, Hudson York, Megan Hing, Mia Munoz, Isha Rane, Jackson Arlie, Ashley Luckau, Mikaela Seiler, Amara Fallgatter, Natelie OSterhout, Eli Poland, Izzy Garcia, Mackenzie Johnson, Taylor Buttars, Anders Collins, Jacob Stoen, Cruz Fawson, Cooper Madeo, Ava Bailey, Sofia Lyhnakis, Kiara Peterson, Jane Baumeister, Alice Li and Alec Velasquez.