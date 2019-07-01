Snowbird event to raise awareness and support for those fighting cancer

By Joshua Wood | [email protected]

Community members who have been affected by cancer can join in a unique event to raise awareness and support for others. Cancer Wellness House will host its annual Survivors at the Summit event on July 27 at Snowbird. The event will include food, hiking, entertainment and information about cancer and how Cancer Wellness House helps people affected by it.

“The event is for cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, people who have lost a loved one, anyone who has been affected by cancer,” said Cancer Wellness House Executive Director Dr. John Librett.

Prior to leading the Cancer Wellness House, Dr. Librett worked as a health scientist with the Centers for Disease Control. He is also a cancer survivor. “I personally connect with this and am motivated to share,” he said.

Dr. Librett was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 1998. “When you have had a cancer diagnosis, you always have issues related to the cancer,” he said. Librett had a total thyroidectomy, takes thyroid hormones daily, and now has an increased risk of conditions like osteoporosis. “There are always clinical decisions to be made related to the cancer.”

One day around 20 years ago, when Librett was recovering at the hospital, the doctor making rounds asked him what he needed. “I needed to go home,” Librett said. “Because that’s where the healing kicks in.” Librett visited Cancer Wellness House and benefited from its services, which are delivered in a homelike setting.

Cancer Wellness House is a nonprofit organization that provides evidence-based health and wellness services that are intended to complement health care provided by cancer specialists. Their services include massage therapy, yoga, and meditation as well as emotional and social support services.





The Survivors at the Summit event will feature a hike or tram ride to the top of Hidden Peak. (Cancer Wellness House, used by permission)

Survivors at the Summit starts at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast on the Plaza at Snowbird. After that, participants can hike or take a tram ride to the summit of Hidden Peak. Tram passes are included with registration for the event, while water stations will be available for those who opt to hike to the summit.

Lunch will be served at the top of Hidden Peak. There will also be a celebration of life ceremony, music, and a brief presentation by Cancer Wellness House. One of the highlights of the event will involve the display of hundreds of prayer flags participants can make in honor of loved ones affected by cancer. People can make their flags during the event or make them in advance to be flown during the ceremony. Companies and families can hold events prior to Survivors at the Summit to make their flags together.

“The purpose of Survivors at the Summit is to celebrate the effort or the struggle of going through the cancer experience,” Librett said. “That journey is like the hike to the summit.” The event will also raise funds to support the work of the Cancer Wellness House.

Last year’s Survivors at the Summit event sold out with 500 people in attendance. Advance registration is available at the Cancer Wellness House website (cancer-wellness.org/fundraising-events). Same-day registration will be available if the event has not sold out in advance.

“It’s a beautiful day in the mountains, it’s a beautiful event and it’s a good value for what you get,” Librett said. “If you’re in town and have been affected by cancer in any way, it’s a very emotional, uplifting, energizing day.”