Get to Know Sandy City Council Hopefuls at Meet the Candidates Night

District 2 (between 700 E and about 2000 E and south until Dimple Dell Park)

District 4 (south of 10600 S and east of 700 E)

Two at-large seats that represent the city as a whole

Multiple Sandy City Council seats are up for election this year, and Sandy residents will get a chance to hear from those hoping to fill those seats at a Meet the Candidates event on July 18.The event, hosted by the Sandy Area Chamber of Commerce (and sponsored by the City Journals as well as Salt Lake Community College) will be held at the SLCC Miller campus in Sandy at 6 p.m.The following seats are up for election: