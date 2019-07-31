Read all the Sandy City Council candidates' financial disclosures here
Jul 31, 2019 02:57PM
● By Justin Adams
(Pexels.com)
By Justin Adams | [email protected]
Utah state law requires candidates for municipal office to submit campaign finance disclosure forms throughout the election process. They detail who donated to their campaign, and what they spent the money on.
The Sandy Journal compiled the information from all eleven candidates into one Google spreadsheet so residents can easily view and compare all the candidates' disclosures at once.
Click here to view the spreadsheet.
The Primary Election for the Council's four open seats is Tuesday, August 13.
