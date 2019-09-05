Successful Sandy Night Out Against Crime

By Stephanie DeGraw | [email protected]

This year's Night Out Against Crime was a success in the first new format in 20 years at Lone Peak Park. The evening featured family-friendly activities, booths and K-9 demonstrations. The displays included gun safety, alarms, animal services, traffic safety, school resources, and suicide, domestic violence and crime prevention. Also in attendance were police rangers, motorbikes, command center, McGruff, food trucks and a bike rodeo.

"Attendees loved this event and its new format. After 20-plus years of going into the neighborhoods for a quick visit from the police department, it was a nice change to bring the neighborhoods to us. We fight toward a common goal of crime prevention," said Amy Bryant, crime prevention specialist for the police.

Night Out Against Crime is a partnership between the Sandy Police Department and the community. It is essential for the residents to understand that the police department is on their side and to know of all the services offered. "The community needs to be educated in crime prevention and safety. If citizens are more vigilant, it makes law enforcement efforts more effective. We want the community to be our eyes and our ears and report things that are happening," Bryant said.

Across the country, millions of neighbors and those in U.S. territories and military bases worldwide celebrate on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other activities including safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.

"National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. It enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. And it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances," Bryant said.

The goals of the event were to increase awareness of crime prevention and give citizens a comfortable environment to talk to the police about concerns. It also showcased services available to the public. "We want the community to know the police department is here for you. We need your help and partnership," she said. "It's okay to call police about suspicious activity or to inquire about something.

We offer services and provide information. We can't share all the information, but we will help you with what we can. It's your community, get involved! We need people to be our eyes and our ears. Please report things that are happening."

Bryant noted people could protect their property by locking windows and doors, removing valuables from vehicles, keeping porch lights on at night and closing garage doors.