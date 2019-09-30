U of U Sandy Center expands services

By Stephanie DeGraw | [email protected]

Students will have more in-depth experiences and services at the University of Utah Sandy Center due to a recent expansion.

"It's a great opportunity for us to build a community for students in Sandy," said Jodi Emery, interim executive associate dean at University of Utah Continuing Education and Community Engagement. "We were missing an opportunity for students to study here. This new expansion is allowing students to stick around and study together."

Increased growth fueled two additional classrooms and a new group study room. The Sandy Center offers an enhanced experience with smaller class sizes. There are two computer labs, a student lounge and more study areas. Free parking is also available close to the entrance. The Campus Bookstore has also grown. Students can purchase more required class materials, snacks and U gear. A book buyback is held at the end of each semester. "We are really happy and proud to be servants for this great university community," Dan Archer, director of campus stores, said.

The Sandy Center is for working adults who need a way to acquire more education, Kate Barnabas, University of Utah Continuing Education and Community Engagement marketing executive, said. "The center provides students classes at flexible times and in a variety of formats," she said. Afternoon and evening classes are available. There are intensive and hybrid class formats. The classes are also offered the first half of the semester, the second half or all semester long. People can register for not-for-credit Lifelong Learning and Professional Education classes. The Return to the U Program focuses on people who placed education on hold and want to finish their degree. It provides flexible options and specialized advisers. For those who wish to advance their career, they can enroll in areas like coding, human resources and project management, Barnabas said.





Ribbon cutting at the University of Utah Sandy Center expansion. Left to right: Jeremy Housekeeper, director of business development, South Valley Chamber; Nick Duerksen, economic development director, Sandy City; Greg Summerhays, president and CEO, South Valley Chamber; Jodi Emery, interim executive associate dean, University of Utah Continuing Education and Community Engagement; Dan Archer, director, University of Utah Campus Stores; Kurt Bradburn, mayor, Sandy City. (Photo courtesy of Kate Barnabus)

Sandy Mayor Kurt Bradburn supports the expansion. "One of the things we care deeply about here in Sandy is making our residents' lives easier. Whether that's how they live or how they work or how they play or how they educate themselves, " he said. "The center feeds right in line with our mission and our vision for our residents. Keeping people closer to home cuts down on our air pollution and our traffic congestion. The Sandy Center is going to be a big solution to problems facing all of us along the Wasatch Front."

To celebrate the expansion, the South Valley Chamber had a ribbon-cutting ceremony. There were tours, food, prizes and even an appearance by U of U mascot, Swoop. "A big part of what we do at the chamber is to train and provide education programs for our small business community," Greg Summerhays, president of South Valley Chamber of Commerce, said. "There's a lot of connections and partnerships we can make with the U of U to continue moving that forward."

The campus is near the Sandy Civic Center TRAX Stop. It is accessible by the 201 UTA bus route, which runs between TRAX and Front Runner. The center is located at 10011 Centennial Parkway. For more information, visit http://www.sandy.utah.edu.