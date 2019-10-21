Nominate Sandy’s unseen heroes for citizen appreciation awards by Nov. 10

By Justin Adams | [email protected]

In Sandy, just like any other community, there are countless people who make a big difference, not for fame or recognition, but just because they want to make their community a better place. These are the kinds of people for whom the Sandy Citizen Appreciation Awards were created.

Each year, the city presents a variety of awards, such as Teacher of the Year or Volunteer of the Year, to residents who are quietly making a big difference for the residents of Sandy.

“It’s a great opportunity for the city to recognize some of the great people we have in our community. There’s so many people that are doing so many things that aren’t seen and we want to put the spotlight on them,” said Jamie Jacobsen, a member of the Sandy City administration.

Nominations for this year’s awards are due Nov. 10, and the city is making a big push to encourage more people to nominate an influential person in their lives, after having received not quite as many nominations as they would like in recent years.

“In the past they would get a ton of nominations but over the years they’ve just been slowly declining and we’re not sure why,” Jacobsen said.

Winners of the awards will be treated to an awards banquet to be held on Feb. 1, 2020 at Hale Centre Theatre, where they will have dinner with their families and receive their awards.

The award categories include long-term citizen contribution, humanitarian, parks and recreation coach of the year, school coach of the year, teacher of the year, volunteer of the year and a community special interest group award.

To learn more about the awards or to submit a nomination, go to www.sandy.utah.gov/awards.



