Union Middle School students return a week after electrical fire

Union middle school students returned to school part-time this week after an electrical fire ignited before school started Thursday, Oct. 24 in a computer charging station.

Sixth-grade students and part of seventh-graders attend 50-minute core classes in the morning and the other half of seventh grade and eighth grade attend school in the afternoon. All classes are held in the lower half of the school, allowing crews more time to properly clean and ventilate upper portion of the building, Canyons School District said in a released statement.

“(The clean-up) is far more extensive than previously thought due to the amount of soot and smoke that filtered throughout the building during the fire,” it said.