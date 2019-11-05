Early election results show a dead heat for two Sandy city council seats
Nov 05, 2019 10:18PM
● By Justin Adams
Despite Salt Lake County's Election Results page showing 100% of Sandy's precincts reporting, two of the city's four city council races could be too close to call.
In District Two, Alison Stroud leads the incumbent Maren Barker with 50.32% of the vote. The two are only seperatd by 17 votes, with a total of 2,697 votes counted so far. In 2015, the last time District Two was up for grabs, a total of 3,581 votes were cast, so there could be many more votes to count in the coming days.
(The live election results provided by Salt Lake County are unofficial.)
In District Four, Brooke D'Sousa leads Monica Zoltanski by a similarly narrow margin. D'Sousa currently sits at 50.3% of the votes (1,568) to Zoltanski's 49.7% (1,549) for a total of 3,117 votes counted so far. In 2015, the race totaled 3,842 votes.
In Sandy's two at-large seat races, the results aren't quite as close. Sandy Planning Commission member Cyndi Sharkey leads the field of four with 29.9% of the vote (5,715). She is followed by Marci Houseman with 5,134 votes, Jim Edwards with 4,657 votes, and Dea Theodore with 3,604 votes. The top two will win the open at-large seats.
