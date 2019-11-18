Wizarding Christmas magic one last time at the Shops at South Town

By Heather Lawrence | [email protected]

The magic is back, but not for long. Heather Nash, marketing manager at the Shops at South Town, said this is the final year for Christmas in the Wizarding World. The event, a staple for several years, includes a life-sized set reminiscent of Hogsmeade Village. Muggles can get wands from Ollivanders, find official Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts merchandise, and practice Quidditch skills. “We are thrilled to be bringing back the magic of Christmas in the Wizarding World. We want all the Harry Potter fans to enjoy Christmas in this unique and memorable way,” said Nash. Christmas in the Wizarding World is located on the first floor of the shops, near JC Penney and the glass elevator. It runs until January 6, 2020. And then? Mischief managed. (Heather Lawrence/City Journals)