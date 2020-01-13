Sandy Police Department Announces Death of Chief William O'Neal
Jan 13, 2020 10:11AM
● By Justin Adams
The Sandy City Police Department announced the death of Chief William O'Neal late Sunday night via its social media platforms.
"With a heavy heart & deep regret we report the passing of Chief William (Bill) O'Neal. Chief O'Neal passed away on 1-12-20. Info on services are forthcoming. Please keep Chief O'Neal and his family in your thoughts and prayers..." read the tweet.
O'Neal had been with the Sandy Police Department since 1995, and had served in a variety of roles before becoming its Chief in 2018, including as a patrol officer, community oriented police officer, DARE officer and SWAT officer.
Sandy elected officials took to social media to offer tributes to O'Neal, as well as condolences to his family.
"It was an absolute honor to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with this man through many ups and downs the past few years. I will miss him greatly. Till we meet again Chief... rest easy and thank you," Sandy Mayor Kurt Bradburn posted on his Facebook page.
Councilman Zach Robinson posted a photo of O'Neal on Instagram with a caption reading, "Chief was someone that was not only a colleague, but someone I considered a friend. He will forever be remembered as someone who was extremely dedicated to keeping our community safe, as well as someone who cared deeply about his staff and employees..."
