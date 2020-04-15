Earth Day Dimple Dell cleanup postponed amid mass gathering restrictions

By Heather Lawrence | [email protected]

Sandy resident Joyce Walker was looking forward to Earth Day this year.

“The Dimple Dell Preservation Community planned their fourth annual cleanup day for Saturday, April 25. We gather at the Wrangler Trailhead at about 10400 South 1300 East, just south of the Smith’s and 24 Hour Fitness. But this year we have to postpone the event,” Walker said.

The group had made an open invitation for volunteers from Boy and Girl Scout groups, work groups, families and any other interested party to help with the spring cleanup. “We have had tremendous community participation each year, and the numbers continue to grow as the community becomes more aware of the Dimple Dell Canyon and Nature Park,” Walker said.

But on March 16, the DDPC voted to postpone the Earth Day cleanup event until further notice. Walker said people can find more information on whether it’s rescheduled on their Facebook page and the website www.dimpledellwild.com.

“Interested service groups who have questions can contact Monical Zoltanski by emailing her at [email protected] or calling 801.694.5879; Lisa Caddy at [email protected] or 801.403.4216; or me at [email protected] or 801.598.1008,” Walker said.

“Each year we clean trash and litter from the park, and alert Sandy Park patrol to any graffiti or illegal encampments. We remove invasive species. People who helped out are encouraged to bring work gloves, shovels and spades,” Walker said.

In addition to the cleanup, the event provides education on recycling, waste reduction, plant identification and etiquette for park and trail users, whether they’re hikers or horse or bike riders.

“We want all who come to the park to enjoy its beauty,” Walker said.