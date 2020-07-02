 Skip to main content

Canyons School District sack meals scheduled through July

Jul 02, 2020

By Julie Slama

Canyons School District recently released its summer meal schedule through July for pick up at seven schools.

All sites will operate from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., weekdays, with the exception of July 6 and July 24 when no service will be provided. Free sack lunches and breakfasts are available for children age 18 and younger. Adults may purchase meals at the sites for $2 for breakfast and $3.50 for lunch. 

The grab-and-go meals will be available at Bell View Elementary, 9800 S. 800 East, Sandy; Copperview Elementary, 8449 S. Monroe St., Midvale; East Midvale Elementary, 6990 S. 300 East, Midvale; Midvale Elementary, 7830 Chapel St., Midvale; Park Lane Elementary, 9955 S. Eastdell (2300 E.), Sandy; Sandy Elementary, 8725 S. 280 East, Sandy; Willow Springs Elementary, 13288 S. Lone Rock Dr. (465 East), Draper; Butler Middle, 7530 South 2700 East, Cottonwood Heights; Union Middle, 615 E. 8000 South, Sandy; and Jordan High, 95 E. Beetdigger Blvd., Sandy.

 

