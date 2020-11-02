Hilltop church’s followers give community a hand up

By Julie Slama | [email protected]

Every month, Hilltop United Methodist Church has held a “Share the Bounty” food drive, but since March, it has been a drive-through in the Sandy church’s parking lot.

Non-perishable food items, as well as diapers, socks and underwear, were gathered in October and provided to both Crossroads Urban Center and the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake. Upcoming food drives will be held Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.

“The need is constant, and increasing,” Hilltop Rev. Lynn Miller Jackson said. “We’re trying to be consistent with our help and supplies. I’m sure COVID has impacted the need to get food and there will be an ongoing need in our valley.”

The church members also have been providing Family Promise families with meals and supplies as well as supporting families in the community with its COVID care fund, which is primarily money, but also provides items that are needed from work boots to school backpacks, she said.

In December, members will be caroling in the community, following COVID-19 health guidelines, and invite others to join with them.

At 6:30 p.m., Dec. 16, a Blue Christmas Service will be held for those who have suffered losses or are not in a joyous Christmas spirit. Those who wish to attend must wear masks and RSVP on the website, as only 50 parishioners are able to attend as of now per COVID-19 guidelines, or on Facebook or can watch the live stream.

“It’s OK to not be OK,” Miller Jackson said. “We can listen to music and prayer.”

Regular Christmas Eve services will be held at 6:30 p.m. and again at 8 p.m. Services will be livestreamed as well as held in person for those who RSVP.

Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and AA have been meeting on the church campus and will transition indoors this winter. Church members have been supporting their efforts to serve the community as well.

“We’re active and look and reach out as much as we can and we bring in as many as we safely can,” Miller Jackson said.