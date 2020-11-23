Preston Cheney continues his family’s legacy in the Jordan Golf Program

By Tavia Dutson | [email protected]

When freshman Preston Cheney claimed the Region 3 title, he proved this would not be the last time a Cheney brought home the title for the Jordan Beetdiggers—but it also would not be the first. He followed in the footsteps of three successful older brothers, two of which have also claimed region titles.



Cheney did not stop at a region title; he went on to place ninth at the state tournament Oct. 6. He was the top scoring freshmen at the Soldier Hollow course.

“What he has done is unheard of,” said his coach David Mecham.

Although Cheney is new to the high school golf scene, he is no beginner. He has been playing golf with his brothers at Willow Creek Country Club since he was only 6 years old.

“Because they all started playing, I started a little bit younger than them,” Cheney said. “I started early so I’ve been able to develop more.”

Cheney has been playing in tournaments for years, which has helped him train the mental strength that has made him successful. After an OK first day of the state tournament, he was able to pull himself together and have an outstanding second day. He started putting better and was able to put himself only three shots out of a state title.

“His mentality on the golf course is so good. He is very even keeled, he has the perfect temperament for it,” Mecham said.

Cheney has been competing with boys that are four years his senior. Many of his opponents have had years to hone their confidence. In a sport with rounds lasting four to five hours, mental toughness is key. Despite his age, when it came time for the state tournament, Cheney’s mind was at ease.

“I felt pretty prepared for it. I think it was because I have played in so many tournaments, some pretty big tournaments,” he said.

One of these big tournaments was the qualifying round of the Utah State Amateur Championship. The Utah Golf Association allowed less qualifiers than normal to help prevent the spread of COVID. Although it was more competitive than most years, Cheney was able to get a coveted qualifying spot, edging out his two brothers.

For now, Cheney will enter a lighter golf training period, as he plays basketball in the winter. But he is still focused on the high hopes he has for the rest of his high school career.

“I would like to win state one of the years,” Cheney said.

Mecham knows he will be competitive for the state title for the remainder of his days at Jordan. But he doesn’t think he will stop there.

“I think one day he will be playing for money, he’s on that track,” said Mecham said.