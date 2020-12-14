New on-demand snow removal app launches in Sandy

By Stephanie DeGraw | [email protected]

Snow shoveling just got easier thanks to a new app. The nation's leader in on-demand lawn mowing has just launched its on-demand snow removal service in Sandy.

GreenPal is known as "Uber for lawn care," and now is available for snow removal. "In freezing temperatures and bad weather conditions, homeowners may not want to remove the snow and ice from their driveways and walkways. If this is not done regularly, the ice becomes thicker and harder to remove—making the area more dangerous," Gene Caballero, GreenPal co-founder, said. "Neighbors, delivery personnel, and even pets can fall victim to ice. The commercial machines that the pros use are engineered to consistently and quickly remove all the snow and ice."

Caballero added that with COVID running rampant in the wintertime, it's best to keep socially distancing in place. Companies like GreenPal have trustworthy, contactless service to handle snow and ice removal. "The coronavirus is still with us, and social distancing is a community priority," Caballero said. "Our technology allows vendors to bid on snow removal without having to visit the property and talk face to face with the homeowner."

Across the country, over 30% of GreenPal customers are over the age of 60. This demographic is the most susceptible to contracting COVID-19 and becoming seriously ill. GreenPal eliminates the need to meet for a cash payment since payment is made online, Caballero said.

Historically, the snow removal industry has been a cash business.

Homeowners can use the app to list their snow removal needs with their desired service date. Snow removal companies then bid on the property. The app uses Google Street View and aerial images and any other details the homeowner provides.

Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor's ratings, reviews, and price. Once the service provider has completed the job, they send a time-stamped photo of the finished work. Homeowners pay using the app and can set up more appointments.

The app has already launched in over 100 major markets around the U.S., including Pittsburgh, Omaha, Boise, Chicago, St. Louis, Rochester and Indianapolis. Over 1 million homeowners use the GreenPal app. They have over 20,000 landscaping professionals running their business on GreenPal and operate in 46 states. GreenPal headquarters is in Nashville.

To visit GreenPal click https://www.yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-sandy-ut




























































































