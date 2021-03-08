Edgemont’s hidden treasure needs community’s help

By Julie Slama | [email protected]

In 1956, two years before Edgemont Elementary opened its doors, Erma K. Yengich moved into the new White City subdivision with her spouse, Nick.

There was no mail delivery, the closest grocery store was Loren’s by Jordan High (now the site of Jordan Commons Megaplex) and her kids were picked up on the corner of 700 East and Sego Lily to be bused to Sandy Elementary via “all over the Sandy and Granite area” as they picked up other school children.

When Edgemont Elementary was built, a summer program was sponsored by Salt Lake County recreation that included crafts, dance and baseball, she recalled when she wrote about the history of the area in 2006.

Joyce and Kay Hair moved into White City two years after, in 1960, and said there were apple orchards to the north and fields to the west, in their recollections, also dated 2006.

But what wasn’t mentioned was the possible time capsule that is believed to be buried at Edgemont Elementary.

Michelle Snarr, Edgemont’s current principal, and Julie Winfree, principal of Glacier Hills, which will be built on the site of Edgemont Elementary beginning this spring, recently learned from a community member that there is a time capsule buried at the school.

“We do not know when it was placed, we have just been told it is there,” Winfree said about the treasure that could contain more information about early days of the school and community.

They ask if anyone in the community knows where this time capsule is buried to please notify the Edgemont Elementary office at 801-572-7010.